संसद: लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में चीन मुद्दे पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ, हंगामे के आसार

Liveसंसद: लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में चीन मुद्दे पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ, हंगामे के आसार
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states."— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
DMK MP T Siva has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over "ramification of the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020".— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/6J1eY7L1Vz
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare Punjabi language 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/xUhEyvoQy4
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमर उजाला वेबिनार के तहत हिंदी भाषा के विशेषज्ञों और जानकारों को एक मंच पर लाकर लोगों को हिंदी का महत्व, जरुरत, हिंदी को आगे बढ़ाने की संकल्प शक्ति और बेहतर दिशा देने विषयों पर संवाद किया जाता है। 18 सितंबर को भी हिंदी हैं हम वेबिनार किया जाएगा।
17 सितंबर 2020