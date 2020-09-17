शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
संसद: लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में चीन मुद्दे पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ, हंगामे के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 08:58 AM IST
parliament monsoon session live updates rajnath modi shah india china standoff coronavirus opposition sitharaman
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज चौथा दिन है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह लोकसभा के बाद गुरुवार को भारत-चीन सीमा पर जारी विवाद को लेकर ऊपरी सदन में बयान देंगे। इसे लेकर विपक्ष के हंगामे के आसार लग रहे हैं। इसके अलावा वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस पर भी चर्चा होगी। राज्यसभा के सदस्य महामारी को लेकर सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों पर चर्चा करेंगे। वहीं गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आज संसद की कार्यवाही में हिस्सा लेंगे। वे राज्यसभा में वेतन और भत्ते अधिनियम, 1952 को पेश करेंगे। यहा पढ़ें कार्यवाही से जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

08:57 AM, 17-Sep-2020

गाय की तस्करी पर भाजपा सांसद ने दिया नोटिस

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद महेश पोद्दार ने राज्यसभा में 'विशेष रूप से पूर्वी राज्यों में गाय की तस्करी' को लेकर शून्यकाल में नोटिस दिया है।


 
08:54 AM, 17-Sep-2020

डीएमके सांसद ने राज्यसभा में दिया नोटिस

डीएमके सांसद टी शिवा ने राज्यसभा में पर्यावरण प्रभाव आकलन (ईआईए) अधिसूचना 2020 विधेयक पर रोक लगाने के लिए छोटी अवधि की चर्चा का नोटिस दिया।
 
 
08:52 AM, 17-Sep-2020

अकाली दल के सांसद ने दिया नोटिस

शिरोमणि अकाली दल के सांसद सुखदेव सिंह ढींडसा ने राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल में नोटिस दिया है जिसमें पंजाबी भाषा को जम्मू और कश्मीर की छठवीं आधिकारिक भाषा घोषित करने की मांग की गई है।
 
08:46 AM, 17-Sep-2020

संसद: लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में चीन मुद्दे पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ, हंगामे के आसार

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह लोकसभा के बाद आज राज्यसभा में पूर्वी लद्दाख में चीन के साथ जारी सीमा विवाद पर बयान देंगे। विपक्ष द्वारा इसपर हंगामा करने के आसार हैं।
 
parliament monsoon session loksabha rajyasabha india china standoff
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
