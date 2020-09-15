संसद Live: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, लोकसभा में भारत-चीन विवाद पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ

Liveसंसद Live: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, लोकसभा में भारत-चीन विवाद पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ
#WATCH Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament, over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmer ordinances'. pic.twitter.com/HPXx3aD8AL— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
Congress MP Rajeev Satav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'drawing attention of central government on reservation of Maratha community'.— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (in file pic) to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Lok Sabha later today. pic.twitter.com/UW3HZlyJJz— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
भारतीय नौसेना के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'उत्तरी अरब सागर में मिशन आधारित तैनाती पर आईएनएस तलवार ने एलईएमओए के तहत यूएस नेवी फ्लीट टैंकर यूएसएनएस यूकोन से ईंधन भरने का काम किया।'
15 सितंबर 2020