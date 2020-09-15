शहर चुनें
Live

संसद Live: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, लोकसभा में भारत-चीन विवाद पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 09:31 AM IST
राज्यसभा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के मद्देनजर सोमवार से 18 दिनों के मानसून सत्र की शुरुआत हुई। सत्र के दूसरे दिन आज पहले राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही हो रही है। ऊपरी सदन की कार्यवाही सुबह नौ बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक चलेगी तो लोकसभा की कार्यवाही तीन बजे से शाम के सात बजे तक जारी रहेगी। लोकसभा में आज रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भारत-चीन सीमा पर जारी विवाद पर बयान देंगे। वहीं विपक्ष इस मुद्दे पर सरकार को घेरने के लिए तैयार है। इससे आज संसद में हंगामे के आसार लग रहे हैं। यहां पढ़ें सदन की कार्यवाही के लाइव अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:30 AM, 15-Sep-2020

जया बच्चन बोलीं- बॉलीवुड को बदनाम करने की हो रही साजिश

समाजवादी पार्टी की सांसद जया बच्चन के कहा कि बॉलीवुड को बदनाम करने की साजिश हो रही है। ऐसे में सरकार को हमारे समर्थन में आना चाहिए।
09:13 AM, 15-Sep-2020

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हो गई है। ऊपरी सदन की कार्यवाही दोपहर एक बजे तक चलेगी।
09:06 AM, 15-Sep-2020

वामपंथी दलों ने किया प्रदर्शन

वामपंथी दलों के सदस्यों (सांसदों) ने किसान विरोधी नीतियों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर संसद में गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
 

 
09:02 AM, 15-Sep-2020

मराठा आरक्षण पर कांग्रेस सांसद ने दिया नोटिस

कांग्रेस सांसद राजीव सातव ने 'मराठा समुदाय के आरक्षण पर केंद्र सरकार का ध्यान आकर्षित करने' को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल का नोटिस दिया है। वहीं तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद शांतनु सेन ने 'कोविड-19 के सामुदायिक प्रसार' को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
 
 
09:01 AM, 15-Sep-2020

जया बच्चन ने दिया नोटिस

समाजवादी पार्टी की सांसद जया बच्चन ने 'फिल्म उद्योग को बदनाम करने की कथित साजिश' को लेकर राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
 
 
08:53 AM, 15-Sep-2020

संसद Live: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, लोकसभा में भारत-चीन विवाद पर बयान देंगे राजनाथ

सरकार ने सोमवार को राज्यसभा में मानसून सत्र के पहले दिन मंत्रियों के पारिश्रमिक में कमी और महामारी में स्वास्थ्य सेवा पेशेवर की सुरक्षा सहित पांच बिल पेश किए। वहीं लोकसभा में आज राजनाथ सिंह भारत-चीन सीमा मुद्दे पर बयान देंगे। विपक्ष सरकार पर इस मुद्दे पर बयान देने के लिए दबाव बनाए हुए है। 
 
Spotlight

big news
India News

15 सितंबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 सितंबर 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटे, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

15 सितंबर 2020

उमर खालिद
Bollywood

उमर खालिद की गिरफ्तारी से नाराज सितारे, स्वरा भास्कर और प्रकाश राज सहित इन स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा

15 सितंबर 2020

TS Tirumurti
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत ने चीन को फिर दी मात, अब अगले चार साल तक बनी रहेगी कसक

15 सितंबर 2020

एनपीए
Business

एनपीए की पहचान के लिए बैंक करेंगे 10 बड़े बदलाव, इन्हें आपको जानना है जरूरी

15 सितंबर 2020

अनुराग सिंह ठाकुर
Business

स्कूटर्स इंडिया समेत छह सरकारी कंपनियों पर ताला लगाने की तैयारी, इस कतार में कुल 34 कंपनियां

15 सितंबर 2020

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

दो बच्चों की मां ने प्रेमी संग रहने को हाईकोर्ट से मांगी सुरक्षा, न्यायालय ने ठोका 25000 जुर्माना

15 सितंबर 2020

दिशा सालियान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'8 जून की पार्टी में एक नेता भी था शामिल', दिशा सालियान की मौत पर नितेश राणे ने उठाए सवाल

15 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

'पिंकी है पैसे वालों की' गाने पर रिया चक्रवर्ती का डांस हुआ वायरल, यूजर्स कर रहे ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स

14 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इस चीज में पाया जाता है गाय के दूध से भी 10 गुना ज्यादा कैल्शियम, हड्डियों को बनाता है मजबूत

14 सितंबर 2020

Recommended Videos

ड्रग्स मामले में रिया ने लिया सारा और रकुल प्रीत का नाम, दोनों से पूछताछ संभव

रिया ने एनसीबी से हुई पूछताछ में बॉलीवुड के करीब 25 लोगों के नाम लिए हैं इनमें सारा अली खान और रकुल प्रीत सिंह समेत एक डिजाइनर का नाम शामिल है। पूरी खबर जानिए।

14 सितंबर 2020

यूजीसी नेट 2020 1:22

अब 24 सितंबर से एनटीए कराएगा यूजीसी-नेट परीक्षा 2020

14 सितंबर 2020

दिल्ली मेट्रो 2:34

दिल्ली मेट्रो चौथा फेस: अब मोबाइल से किराया देकर होगा सफर

14 सितंबर 2020

न्यूज अपडेट 3:31

दिल्ली की 48 हजार झुग्गियों में रहने वालों को राहत, मीनाक्षी लेखी समेत 17 सांसद कोरोना संक्रमित समेत बड़ी खबरें

14 सितंबर 2020

संसद 1:45

संसद मानसून सत्र: पोली-कार्बन शीट के पीछे दिखे सांसद, कोरोना काल में संसद में ऐसे हैं बदलाव

14 सितंबर 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

भारतीय युद्धपोत ने अमेरिकी टैंकर से ईंधन भरा
India News

भारतीय युद्धपोत आईएनएस तलवार ने अरब सागर में अमेरिकी नौसेना के टैंकर से भरा ईंधन

भारतीय नौसेना के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'उत्तरी अरब सागर में मिशन आधारित तैनाती पर आईएनएस तलवार ने एलईएमओए के तहत यूएस नेवी फ्लीट टैंकर यूएसएनएस यूकोन से ईंधन भरने का काम किया।'

15 सितंबर 2020

जस्टिस मदन बी लोकुर
India News

आवाज दबाने के लिए हो रहा राजद्रोह कानून का इस्तेमाल: जस्टिस लोकुर

15 सितंबर 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद पर आज संसद में बयान दे सकते हैं राजनाथ सिंह 

15 सितंबर 2020

प्याज
India News

अब देश के बाहर नहीं जाएगा प्याज, केंद्र ने तत्काल प्रभाव से लगाई निर्यात पर रोक

14 सितंबर 2020

anil deshmukh
India News

महाराष्ट्र : क्वारंटीन सेंटर दुष्कर्म मामले में गृह मंत्री ने सख्त कार्रवाई करने का किया वादा 

15 सितंबर 2020

अनंत कुमार हेगड़े
India News

मीनाक्षी लेखी, अनंत कुमार हेगड़े सहित 30 सांसद कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

14 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में तीन पुजारियों की हत्या के मामले में पांच लोगों को किया गया गिरफ्तार

15 सितंबर 2020

