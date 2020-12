वैश्विक जलवायु सम्मेलन: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बोले- भारत लक्ष्य से कहीं अधिक हासिल करने के रास्ते पर

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets but to exceed them beyond expectations: PM Narendra Modi at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 pic.twitter.com/iJ9UZE9vUO

Today as we are looking to set our sight even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions but also review our achievements against targets already set: PM Narendra Modi at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 pic.twitter.com/QwlS0OQtvb