It opens old wounds, and that is why such films should not be made. what is the historical value of it? Zero. They say it has nothing to do with history, then why are you making it? Also, why is Rahul Gandhi not taking a stand on it?: Subramanian Swamy,BJP #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Hzczhf9aiT— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Abhivyakti ki swatantrta itihaas ko todphod karne ki ijazat nahi deti, toh jo viroh kar rahe hain unke saath baith ke isko suljhaya jaye,jab cheezen sehmati se nahi hoti hain toh phir usme gadbad hoti hai: VK Singh,Union Minister #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/gfzgtaQbwE— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Films which hurt sentiments of any religion or caste should not be made: Digvijaya Singh on #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/NdhEXMVKxQ— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
फिल्म पद्मावत पर छिड़ा बवाल मचा हुआ है, लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट की इजाजत के बाद इसे पूरे देश में रिलीज किया जा रहा है।
25 जनवरी 2018
