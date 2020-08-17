शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Death: President Vice President expressed grief over the death of Pandit Jasraj

पंडित जसराज का निधन: राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया दुख, सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम हस्तियों ने ऐसे किया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 08:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पंडित जसराज
पंडित जसराज - फोटो : Twitter

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जाने-माने शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज का अमेरिका के न्यू जर्सी में निधन हो गया है। वह 90 वर्ष के थे। उनके निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित कई नेताओं ने दुख जताया है। 
विज्ञापन

राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि पंडित जसराज के निधन ने मुझे निजी तौर पर दुखी किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'संगीत किंवदंती और अद्वितीय शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज का निधन ने मुझे दुखी किया है। पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित पंडित जसराज ने आठ दशकों से अधिक के करियर को जीवंत करते हुए लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और संगीत के प्रति संवेदना।'
पंडित जसराज के निधन पर उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने शोक व्यक्त किया और कहा, 'प्रख्यात संगीतविद् और गायक पंडित जसराज जी के निधन पर दुखी हूं, उनका निधन भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत जगत के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को आशीर्वाद दें। ओम शांति।'



प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने महान शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज ने निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि उनके देहावसान से भारतीय शास्त्रीय विधा में एक बड़ी रिक्तता पैदा हो गई है। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'पंडित जसराज जी के दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण निधन से भारतीय शास्त्रीय विधा में एक बड़ी रिक्तता पैदा हो गई है। न केवल उनका संगीत अप्रतिम था बल्कि उन्होंने कई अन्य शास्त्रीय गायकों के लिए अनोखे मार्गदर्शक के रूप में एक छाप छोड़ी। उनके परिवार और समस्त विश्व में उनके प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। ओम शांति।'



गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शास्त्रीय गायक के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए कहा, 'संगीत मार्तंड पंडित जसराज जी एक अविश्वसनीय कलाकार थे जिन्होंने अपनी जादुई आवाज से भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत को समृद्ध किया। उनका निधन व्यक्तिगत क्षति की तरह लगता है। वह अपनी निर्लज्ज रचनाओं के माध्यम से हमारे दिलों में हमेशा के लिए रहेंगे। उनके परिवार और अनुयायियों के प्रति संवेदना। ॐ शांति।' 



पंडित जसराज के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। मेवाती घराना से जुड़े पंडितजी का संपूर्ण जीवन सुर साधना में बीता। सुरों के संसार को उन्होंने अपनी कला से नए शिखर दिए। उनके जाने से संगीत का बड़ा स्वर मौन हो गया है। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें।'

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने पंडित जसराज के निधन पर कहा कि उनका जाना संगीत जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। उन्होंने कहा, 'पंडित जसराज जी का निधन संगीत जगत को एक बड़ी क्षति है। वे अपने अमर गायन के माध्यम से सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को संवेदनाए। उनकी स्मृति को मेरा नमन।'



भाजपा नेता सुनील देवधर ने भी अपनी शोक संवेदना जताई। 



बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणदीप हूडा ने भी पंडित जसराज को याद किया। 



जाने-माने सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन पटनायक ने इस तरह श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। 



जावेद अख्तर ने कहा कि आज हिंदुस्तानी संगीत का बहुत बड़ा स्तंभ गिर गया है। 



गायक व संगीतकार अदनान सामी ने कहा कि उनके निधन से मुझे गहरा धक्का लगा है। 



 
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ आज ही के दिन मात्र 1,599 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pandit jasraj ramnath kovind

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत और तुर्की के ध्वज
India News

तुर्की को लेकर भारत में क्यों है इतनी नाराजगी...ऐसे समझिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

17 अगस्त 2020

अंतिम संस्कार की अजीबोगरीब परंपराएं
Bizarre News

आखिर हर 3 साल पर इंडोनेशिया में कब्रों से क्यों निकाली जाती हैं लाशें?

17 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
पुलिस थाने में मिले सांप
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: थाने में रखे सामान के डिब्बे को खोल रहा था पुलिसकर्मी, निकले 21 कोबरा सांप

17 अगस्त 2020

रूस में कोरोना टीका
Health & Fitness

सितंबर तक बाजार में आ जाएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन, जानिए रूस के टीके से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट्स

17 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, सुशांत की मौत के बाद नजर आई 'मिस्ट्री गर्ल' रिया चक्रवर्ती की है करीबी

17 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

आध्यात्मिक गुरु का खुलासा, सुशांत का इलाज करवाने के लिए रिया ने किया था संपर्क

17 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Dental Checkup
Health & Fitness

कोरोना को लेकर WHO की नई गाइडलाइन, 'ओरल चेकअप' संबंधी पांच बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी

17 अगस्त 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में एक और रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल, एसओ से बोला था राहुल...कोई रास्ता नहीं बचा, जान दे रहा हूं!

17 अगस्त 2020

kisan samman nidhi yojana
Tip of the Day

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना: खाते में आ रहा है पैसा या नहीं, मोबाइल से ऐसे पता करें

17 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो
World

कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर सबसे पहले दिखेगा यह लक्षण, क्रम की हुई पहचान

17 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited