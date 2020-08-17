पंडित जसराज का निधन: राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया दुख, सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम हस्तियों ने ऐसे किया याद

विज्ञापन

संगीत विभूति व अद्वितीय शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज के निधन से दुख हुआ। पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित पंडितजी ने आठ दशकों की अपनी संगीत यात्रा में लोगों को भावपूर्ण प्रस्तुतियों से आनंद विभोर किया। उनके परिवार, मित्रगण व संगीत-पारखी लोगों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

प्रख्यात संगीतविद् और गायक पंडित जसराज जी के निधन पर दुखी हूं, उनका निधन भारतीय शास्त्रीय संगीत जगत के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को आशीर्वाद दें। ओम शांति pic.twitter.com/IWQU6ITbJP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 17, 2020

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

पंडित जसराज जी का निधन संगीत जगत को एक बड़ी क्षति है।

वे अपने अमर गायन के माध्यम से सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगे।



उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को संवेदनाएँ।



उनकी स्मृति को मेरा नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2020

We lose Indian Classical Vocalist #PanditJasraj. My heartfelt tributes to the maestro and condolences to the bereaved family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AT88czofTJ — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 17, 2020

A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class ..

Rest in peace #PanditJasraj ji🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2RK94wGOZ7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. #OmmShanti . I’m sharing one of my sand art of Guruji which I had created earlier . pic.twitter.com/rnqEhD9deg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 17, 2020

A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessig all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 17, 2020

I’m devastated by the news of the “Light Of Music”, our beloved Legend of Legends Pandit Jasraj’s demise...

Today, the world of music is darkened as it’s brightest light has faded.

A giant of a musician who was blessed with divinity in his voice.

A father figure for me.. RIP🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/QOFTgmWPvB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 17, 2020

