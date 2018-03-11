शहर चुनें

P Chidambaram decides to make Karnataka a big battle, challenge BJP for Gujarat's zeal

कर्नाटक को साख की बड़ी लड़ाई बनाने उतरे चिदंबरम, गुजरात वाला जोश दिखाने के लिए बीजेपी को ललकारा

Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 05:49 PM IST
P Chidambaram decides to make Karnataka a big battle, challenge BJP for Gujarat's zeal
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने कर्नाटक चुनाव का हवाला देते हुए बीजेपी से एक सवाल पूछ लिया है। चिदंबरम का कहना है कि गुजरात चुनाव से पहले तो बीजेपी ने सवालों की झड़ी लगा दी थी। लेकिन अब जब कर्नाटक चुनाव सामने हैं तो बीजेपी इतनी खामोश क्यों बैठी है? चिदंबरम का सीधे तौर पर ये हमला बता रहा है कि वो कर्नाटक चुनाव को भी गुजरात की ही तरह बड़ी लड़ाई बनाना चाहते हैं।



कर्नाटक चुनाव के मद्देनजर कांग्रेस पहले ही आश्वस्त दिख रही है कि वो यहां बीजेपी को मात देगी। पिछले काफी समय से कांग्रेस एकतरफा कर्नाटक प्रचार कर रही है, बीजेपी अपनी तरफ से कर्नाटक को लेकर शांत है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की कोशिश है कि वो बीजेपी की इस चुप्पी को तोड़े।

वहीं बीजेपी सियासी रूप से कर्नाटक चुनाव को बड़ी साख की लड़ाई नहीं बना रही है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की बेचैनी अब यह है कि जहां उसके अच्छे प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है वहां लड़ाई बड़ी क्यों ना हो! कुछ इसी उद्देश्य से पी चिदंबरम कर्नाटक चुनाव का मुद्दा उठाकर सियासी गर्माहट पैदा करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। 

