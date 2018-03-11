We should begin to ask hard questions. Unless more & more people ask questions to the present govt it will continue to live in denial. They know there is a dearth of jobs. They deem selling 'pakoras' as jobs. That is like adding salt to wounds: P Chidambaram in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/4J4DJ45Jp8— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018
राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे की उपस्थिति में राजपा के विधायक और मीणा समाज के बड़े नेता किरोड़ी लाल मीणा एक दशक बाद रविवार को भाजपा में शामिल हो गए।
11 मार्च 2018