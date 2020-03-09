शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Opposition leaders joint statement, government immediately release political prisoners Kashmir

विपक्षी नेताओं का संयुक्त बयान, कश्मीर में तीन पूर्व सीएम सहित सभी बंदियों को रिहा करे सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 04:30 PM IST
विज्ञापन
उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती
उमर अब्दुल्ला-महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व पीएम एचडी देवगौड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी, एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा और अरुण शौरी, सीपीआई नेता डी राजा, सीपीआई-एम के नेता सीताराम येचुरी और आरजेडी सांसद मनोज झा ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों की तत्काल रिहाई के लिए एक संयुक्त बयान जारी किया। 
विज्ञापन
बयान में कहा गया है कि हम कश्मीर में हिरासत में लिए गए सभी राजनीतिक बंदियों की तुरंत रिहाई की मांग करते हैं, खासतौर पर जम्मू कश्मीर के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री फारूक अब्दुल्ला, उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती। मोदी सरकार के तहत, लोकतांत्रिक असंतोष को जबरदस्त प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई से प्रभावित किया जा रहा है।
 

 
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
omar abdullah mamata banerjee

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus
India News

कोरोना: भारत में आज तीन नए मामले, दिल्ली में पेटीएम कर्मचारी की पत्नी में संक्रमण की पुष्टि

9 मार्च 2020

लखनऊ में लगाए गए पोस्टर
Prayagraj

यूपी हिंसा: हाईकोर्ट का यूपी सरकार को आदेश, सार्वजनिक पोस्टर तुरंत हटाएं

9 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
मुकुल वासनिक ने रवीना खुराना से की शादी
India News

कांग्रेस नेता मुकुल वासनिक ने 60 साल की उम्र में अपनी दोस्त रवीना से की शादी

9 मार्च 2020

the kapil sharma show
Television

ऐसे होती है कपिल शर्मा के शो की तैयारी, पहली बार वीडियो में दिखा सेट के पीछे का हाल

9 मार्च 2020

100 साल पहले फैली थी यह खतरनाक बीमारी
Bizarre News

100 साल पहले फैली थी कोरोनावायरस से भी खतरनाक बीमारी, मारे गए थे करोड़ों लोग

9 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
जामिया नगर से गिरफ्तार दंपती
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: आईएस से जुड़े दंपती ने किया खुलासा, इस वजह से बने आतंकी

9 मार्च 2020

आईएस से जुड़े दंपती दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः गिरफ्तार आतंकी दंपती पर बड़ा खुलासा, ऐसे करते थे विदेशी आकाओं से संपर्क

9 मार्च 2020

Pushpam Priya Choudhary
Bihar

बिहार में महिला सीएम उम्मीदवार की एंट्री, नीतीश को टक्कर देगी जेडीयू नेता की बेटी

9 मार्च 2020

dia mirza
Bollywood

23 साल की उम्र में सौतेले पिता को खोने पर दीया मिर्जा का छलका दर्द, कहा- 'उन्हें स्वीकारने में..'

9 मार्च 2020

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

'सौतेली मां' के टैग से परेशान हुईं करीना कपूर, बोलीं- 'लोग अब भी मुझे ऐसा कहते हैं'

9 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited