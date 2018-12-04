शहर चुनें

opposition is trying to form Government through horse trading in karnataka said Satish Jarkiholi

पार्टी में कोई कलह नहीं, विधायकों की खरीद से विपक्ष बनाना चाहता है कर्नाटक में सरकार : कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कर्नाटक Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 10:35 AM IST
opposition is trying to form Government through horse trading in karnataka said Satish Jarkiholi
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस विधायक सतीश जरकीहोली ने पार्टी में अंदरूनी कलह और विधायकों की नाराजगी को लेकर बयान दिया है। सतीश ने कहा कि बहुत सारे तो नहीं पर 6-7 कांग्रेस विधायक थोड़ा नाखुश हैं और हमारे लीडर उन्हें मनाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। 
सतीश जरकीहोली ने विपक्ष पर भी हमला किया। सतीश ने कहा कि विपक्षी दल हमारे विधायकों की खरीद कर सरकार बनाने की शुरूआत कर रहा है। 


रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
