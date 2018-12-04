G N Reddy, Congress: KCR is misusing the police, the manner in which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Cong candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/yAHlifiuGc— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
स्वामी ने आरोप लगाया था कि 2010 में राहुल और सोनिया गांधी ने यंग इंडिया लिमिटेड नाम की एक कंपनी बनाई और इसके जरिए पंडित नेहरू की स्थापित एसोसिएट्स जर्नल लिमिटेड (एजेएल) की संपत्तियों का अधिग्रहण कर लिया।
4 दिसंबर 2018