महाराष्ट्र: गोरखपुर अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतरी, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 08:00 AM IST
छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस की एक ट्रॉली मुंबई से नासिक से बीच में पटरी से उतर गई। यह घटना महाराष्ट्र में गुरुवार सुबह घटित हुई। केंद्रीय रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी के अनुसार गोरखपुर जाने वाली ट्रेन के दूसरे कोच की एक ट्रॉली सुबह 03:50 बजे पटरी से तब उतर गई जब यह कसारा और इगतपुरी घाट इलाकों के बीच थी।
घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है। रेलवे का कहना है कि रेलमार्ग प्रभावित होने की आशंका नहीं है क्योंकि मध्य और ऊपरी लाइनें रेलमार्ग के लिए उपलब्ध हैं। घटना को लेकर रेलवे ने एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर- 022-22694040 जारी किया है।

