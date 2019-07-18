महाराष्ट्र: गोरखपुर अंत्योदय एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतरी, कोई हताहत नहीं

Central Railway CPRO: One trolley of 2nd coach, of 12598 CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section at about 3.50 hours on 18.7.2019. No injury has been reported. Middle line & UP line are available for traffic. #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019
नीरज शेखर के बाद समाजवादी पार्टी को निकट भविष्य में फिर से बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। दरअसल राज्यसभा के पार्टी के दो और सांसद भाजपा नेतृत्व के संपर्क में हैं।
18 जुलाई 2019