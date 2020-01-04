शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   One more dead in detention center in Assam

असम: डिटेंशन केंद्र में रहने वाले एक और व्यक्ति की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 09:03 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : गूगल
असम के ग्वालपाड़ा डिटेंशन केंद्र में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति की शुक्रवार रात को मौत हो गई। विदेशी घोषित नरेश कोच को 10 दिन पहले गौहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया था।
मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जटिलताओं की वजह से नरेश का निधन हुआ है। उसे दस दिन पहले गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। लेकिन शुक्रवार को दिल का दौरा पड़ने की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई। 
 
assam detention center detention center in assam due to a heart attack
