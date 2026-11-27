संसद सत्र पर सियासी संग्राम: विपक्ष के आरोप पर रिजिजू बोले महत्वपूर्ण विधायी कामकाज होगा, सभी दल करें सहयोग
केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने बताया कि संसद का चार दिवसीय विशेष सत्र 30 नवंबर से 3 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। लोकसभा में 30 नवंबर और 1 दिसंबर, जबकि राज्यसभा में 2 और 3 दिसंबर को विधायी कामकाज होगा। उन्होंने सभी दलों से सार्थक चर्चा और सदन की कार्यवाही सुचारु रखने की अपील की। परिसीमन विधेयक पर उन्होंने फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं दी।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Delhi: On Parliament’s Special Session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju says, "The government has decided to convene a four-day parliamentary session. We have communicated this to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. We intend to bring forward significant legislative business in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and December 1, followed by the same in the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3. I have reached out to all political parties and held discussions with the leaders of major parties. Some MPs have made statements—on social media and in the broader media—suggesting that the government does not follow established rules. Such frivolous remarks should be avoided; the government is fully empowered to convene a session whenever there is important legislative business to address—a practice that has long been the norm. I do not wish to dwell on the past, but there are historical precedents where sessions were convened without the formal prorogation of the preceding one. This is a parliamentary democracy; it is entirely standard for the government to summon Parliament when there is critical national business to conduct. When a 'special session' is called, it signifies that there is work of particular importance—vital bills or national business to be addressed. To dismiss such a session as unconstitutional or to claim that the winter session has been prematurely terminated is irresponsible—especially coming from Members of Parliament. How could the mere act of convening a session be 'unconstitutional'? I urge these MPs to refrain from making such trivial or baseless claims. You are Members of Parliament; this is the very forum for deliberation. Parliament exists precisely so that its members can discuss matters of national importance and voice their perspectives. Therefore, as we convene this special session, I request the leaders of all political parties and every Member of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly. Whatever bills or business the government introduces, let there be a thorough and meaningful debate within the House. Whether or not you agree with the proposals is an entirely separate matter. In a democracy, you are free to agree with the government or to voice your opposition to its actions. However, the parliamentary session must proceed. The nation is listening. People across the country will observe and remember how we present our views in Parliament. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all Members of Parliament to ensure that the proceedings run smoothly..."— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026
उन्होंने सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं से संपर्क साधा है और उनसे चर्चा की है। कुछ सांसदों ने सोशल मीडिया और अन्य माध्यमों से यह बयान दिया है कि सरकार स्थापित नियमों का पालन नहीं करती। मंत्री ने ऐसी टिप्पणियों को निराधार बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार महत्वपूर्ण विधायी कार्य के लिए सत्र बुलाने को पूरी तरह अधिकृत है। यह लंबे समय से एक सामान्य प्रक्रिया रही है। अतीत में भी ऐसे उदाहरण हैं जब पिछले सत्र के औपचारिक सत्रावसान के बिना सत्र बुलाए गए हैं। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि यह एक संसदीय लोकतंत्र है।
विपक्ष के आरोपों पर प्रतिक्रिया
रिजिजू ने कहा कि सरकार के लिए महत्वपूर्ण राष्ट्रीय कार्य होने पर संसद बुलाना पूरी तरह सामान्य है। उन्होंने विशेष सत्र को असंवैधानिक बताना या शीतकालीन सत्र को समय से पहले समाप्त करने का दावा करना गैर-जिम्मेदाराना बताया। खासकर जब ये बयान सांसदों की ओर से आ रहे हों। मंत्री ने इन सांसदों से ऐसी तुच्छ या आधारहीन बातें न करने का आग्रह किया।
#WATCH | Delhi: On opposition leaders' remarks over the Special Session of the Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju says, "I have already appealed against making such comments. Parliament convenes for various sessions—the Monsoon, Winter, and Budget sessions—and special sessions are also called when necessary. Members are free to express their views openly within Parliament, but it is everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure that the House functions effectively..."— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026
सार्थक बहस और भागीदारी की अपील
उन्होंने कहा कि संसद विचार-विमर्श का मंच है। इसका अस्तित्व इसलिए है ताकि सदस्य राष्ट्रीय महत्व के मामलों पर चर्चा कर सकें और अपने विचार व्यक्त कर सकें। रिजिजू ने सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं और हर सांसद से इस विशेष सत्र में पूरे मन से भाग लेने का अनुरोध किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार जो भी विधेयक या कार्य पेश करे, उस पर सदन में गहन और सार्थक बहस होनी चाहिए। परिसीमन विधेयक की अटकलों पर उन्होंने कहा कि विशिष्ट विधेयकों का विवरण बाद में दिया जाएगा।
#WATCH | Delhi: On speculations about the Delimitation Bill to be tabled during Parliament’s Special Session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju says, "I will provide details later regarding the specific bills to be introduced during the session. For now, I can inform you that we are bringing forward very significant business, and all Members of Parliament should participate constructively. The world is watching—India is the largest democracy—and it is our duty to conduct these parliamentary sessions with a sense of responsibility."— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026