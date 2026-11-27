#WATCH | Delhi: On Parliament’s Special Session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter Kiren Rijiju says, "The government has decided to convene a four-day parliamentary session. We have communicated this to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. We intend to bring forward significant legislative business in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and December 1, followed by the same in the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3. I have reached out to all political parties and held discussions with the leaders of major parties. Some MPs have made statements—on social media and in the broader media—suggesting that the government does not follow established rules. Such frivolous remarks should be avoided; the government is fully empowered to convene a session whenever there is important legislative business to address—a practice that has long been the norm. I do not wish to dwell on the past, but there are historical precedents where sessions were convened without the formal prorogation of the preceding one. This is a parliamentary democracy; it is entirely standard for the government to summon Parliament when there is critical national business to conduct. When a 'special session' is called, it signifies that there is work of particular importance—vital bills or national business to be addressed. To dismiss such a session as unconstitutional or to claim that the winter session has been prematurely terminated is irresponsible—especially coming from Members of Parliament. How could the mere act of convening a session be 'unconstitutional'? I urge these MPs to refrain from making such trivial or baseless claims. You are Members of Parliament; this is the very forum for deliberation. Parliament exists precisely so that its members can discuss matters of national importance and voice their perspectives. Therefore, as we convene this special session, I request the leaders of all political parties and every Member of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly. Whatever bills or business the government introduces, let there be a thorough and meaningful debate within the House. Whether or not you agree with the proposals is an entirely separate matter. In a democracy, you are free to agree with the government or to voice your opposition to its actions. However, the parliamentary session must proceed. The nation is listening. People across the country will observe and remember how we present our views in Parliament. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all Members of Parliament to ensure that the proceedings run smoothly..."