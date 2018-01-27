अपना शहर चुनें

NH पर हुआ एक्सीडेंट तो फौरन मिलेगी मदद, जल्द हेल्पलाइन होगी शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:09 AM IST
On National Highways Government is set to launch toll free number to report road accidents
भारत सरकार ने बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की वजह से राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक टोल फ्री नंबर जारी करने की तैयारी कर ली है। जिस पर नेशनल हाइवे पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से जुड़ी रिपोर्ट और शिकायतें दर्ज करायी जा सकेंगी। 

नेशनल हाइवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया(NHAI) हेल्पलाइन 1033 को फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है। NHAI के चेयरमेन दीपक कुमार ने अंग्रेजी अखबार से मुखातिब होते हुए कहा कि हमने इस प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़े सभी काम पूरे कर लिये हैं। 

हमारा लक्ष्य है कि हम पीड़ित तक जल्द से जल्द मदद पहुंचाएं और उसे नजदीकी अस्पताल तक पहुंचाएं। दीपक ने बताया कि वह राज्य सरकारों से भी बात कर रहे हैं जिससे हाइवे पर एंबुलेस की सुविधा का विस्तार किया जा सके। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक NHAI की सहायक IHMCL ने नेशनल हाइवे नेटवर्क के लिए GIS मैपिंग के काम को पूरा कर लिया है। यह कॉल सेंटर्स की मदद करेगा। और इससे पीड़ित को उसकी भाषा में जवाब मिलने की सुविधा मिलेगी। NHAI के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि 1033 हाइवे का प्रयोग करने वाले लोगों के लिए इमरजेंसी के दौरान वनस्टॉप समाधान होगा।
