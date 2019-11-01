राज्य गठन दिवस पर उठी उत्तरी कर्नाटक को अलग राज्य बनाने की मांग, प्रदर्शन जारी

Kalaburagi: Pratyeka Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samithi holds protest on Karnataka State Formation Day, demanding a separate state of North Karnataka. They allege that the districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal, Bellari and Raichur are under-developed. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/BO8inJS0qD— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल भारत की दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर हैं।
1 नवंबर 2019