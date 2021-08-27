बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Om Birla and harivansh will represent India fifth world conference of speakers of parliament

संसद के अध्यक्षों का पांचवा विश्व सम्मेलन: ओम बिरला, हरिवंश करेंगे भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व

न्यूज डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Fri, 27 Aug 2021 04:10 PM IST

सार

विश्व सम्मेलन में अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। 
ओम बिरला
ओम बिरला - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

संसद के अध्यक्षों का पांचवां विश्व सम्मेलन ऑस्ट्रिया के विएना में 7 से 8 सितंबर को आयोजित होने जा रहा है। इस सम्मेलन में लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने जा रहे हैं। 
india news national
