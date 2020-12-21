ओडिशा: संबलपुर डिविजन में हाथी से टकरा कर पटरी से उतरी पुरी-सूरत एक्सप्रेस

Odisha: Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur division at 2.04 am today, says East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/wsa62UjubI— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
