शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Odisha: Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway

ओडिशा: संबलपुर डिविजन में हाथी से टकरा कर पटरी से उतरी पुरी-सूरत एक्सप्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 08:59 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पटरी से उतरी पुरी-सूरत एक्सप्रेस
पटरी से उतरी पुरी-सूरत एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के संबलपुर डिविजन में तड़के पुरी-सूरत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन एक हाथी से टकराने के बाद पटरी से उतर गई। यह हादसा हटिबारी और मानेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बीच रात 2.04 बजे हुआ। ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। इसने बताया कि हादसे के बाद ट्रेन के इंजन के छह पहिए पटरी से उतर गए। यात्रियों और लोको पायलट कोई चोट नहीं आई और वे सुरक्षित हैं। 
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national indian railways elephant

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना : नए बेकाबू वायरस से ब्रिटेन में हड़कंप, भारत ने भी बुलाई आज बैठक

21 दिसंबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की दुर्दशा देखकर एक फैन ने सोनू सूद से मांगी मदद, अभिनेता ने दिया दिल जीतने वाला जवाब

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने दी चेतावनी, कहा- स्थायी कर्मचारी को अनुबंध पर नहीं बदल सकती कंपनियां

21 दिसंबर 2020

गोविंदा और हरमन बावेजा
Bollywood

गोविंदा का जन्मदिन और हरमन बावेजा ने की सगाई, पांच खबरें

21 दिसंबर 2020

गोविंदा
Bollywood

जब अपना बंगला छोड़ विरार में रहने को मजबूर हुए थे गोविंदा, ताज होटल ने भी नौकरी देने से कर दिया था मना

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
राज सिंह अरोड़ा- पूजा गौर, करण कुंद्रा- अनुषा दांडेकर
Bollywood

साल 2020 में हुआ इन सेलेब्स का ब्रेकअप, किसी ने छह तो किसी ने 10 साल पुराना रिश्ता तोड़ा

21 दिसंबर 2020

राखी सावंत और मनु पंजाबी
Television

'औकात' की लड़ाई में राखी के पति ने दिया मनु पंजाबी को करारा जवाब, बोले- मैं छह बिलियन का मालिक हूं

20 दिसंबर 2020

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

लगातार हो रही आलोचनाओं के बीच पृथ्वी शॉ ने निकाली भड़ास, ट्रोल्स को दिया करारा जवाब

20 दिसंबर 2020

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

पहली बार सामने आए राखी सावंत के NRI पति रितेश, निक्की संग हुए विवाद पर किया पत्नी का बचाव

20 दिसंबर 2020

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

पहली मुलाकात में अनुष्का को देख नर्वस हो गए थे विराट कोहली, शूटिंग के दौरान हुआ था कुछ ऐसा

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X