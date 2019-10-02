शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Odisha government sanctioned Rs 40 Crore for land acquisition around Jagannath Temple

जगन्नाथ मंदिर के लिए 40 करोड़ रुपये देगी ओडिशा सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरी Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 01:38 PM IST
नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा की नवीन पटनायक सरकार पुरी के जगन्नाथ मंदिर के लिए 40 करोड़ रुपये देगी। यह राशि मंदिर के पास की जमीन खरीदने के लिए दी जाएगी।
विज्ञापन

इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

surya temple
Religion

देश का इकलौता मंदिर, बनने में लगा सिर्फ एक दिन, मुख्य द्वार भी है पश्चिम दिशा में

24 सितंबर 2019

एम्स
India News

एम्स ने ओडिशा में फोनी चक्रवात से प्रभावितों के लिए मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष को दिए 93.89 लाख रुपये

19 सितंबर 2019

नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएम नवीन पटनायक की ओडिशा पुलिस को चेतावनी, कहा- काम करो या कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहो

14 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Hindu-Muslim communities worship Jagannath in the morning and included in muharram procession
Shimla

सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल: सुबह जगन्नाथ की पूजा, दोपहर बाद निकाला ताजिया

10 सितंबर 2019

मधुमिता अनुप्रिया लाकड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओडिशा की आदिवासी लड़की ने बनाया कीर्तिमान, बनी पहली कमर्शियल पायलट

9 सितंबर 2019

नक्सल प्रभावित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Bihar

वामपंथी उग्रवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की संयुक्त लड़ाई है: नीतीश कुमार

26 अगस्त 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
odisha government naveen patnaik jagannath temple
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: ओपनिंग डेब्यू में रोहित शर्मा का धमाकेदार शतक, भारत 180 रन के पार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Airtel And Vodafone Reduces Ring Time Upto 25 Seconds Know About It
Tech Diary

अब कॉल आने पर सिर्फ 25 सेकेंड तक बजेगी मोबाइल की घंटी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मयंक अग्रवाल-रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvSA: मैदान पर उतरते ही रोहित-मयंक ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा 47 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

2 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Dehradun

बीएसएफ के बर्खास्त डिप्टी कमांडेंट ने क्रिकेटर के घर डाली डकैती, पूछताछ में किए हैरतअंगेज खुलासे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सेना से जुड़े इस सवाल के साथ कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते लाखों रुपये, क्या आप जानते हैं जवाब?

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
abhishek jha
Television

KBC 11: अमिताभ बच्चन पर भारी पड़ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, ऐसा सवाल पूछा कि बिग बी भी नहीं दे पाए जवाब

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रागिनी गायक सुषमा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

भाजपा जॉइन करने वालीं थीं ये गायिका, चार गोलियां मारकर भागे बाइक सवार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक
India News

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार, हत्या की आशंका

2 अक्टूबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी
Delhi NCR

150th Gandhi Jayanti: आज देश से बाहर 35 शहरों में होगा बापू की प्रतिमाओं का अनावरण

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार में बारिश के चलते बने हालात (फाइल फोटो)
India News

25 साल के रिकॉर्डतोड़ मानसून में 1700 से ज्यादा की मौत, 10 अक्तूबर से राहत की संभावना

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सोनिया का पीएम पर वार, कहा- कुछ लोग चाहते हैं आरएसएस भारत का प्रतीक बन जाए

इस मौके पर कांग्रेस पदयात्रा निकाल रही है। जिसे गांधी संदेश यात्रा का नाम दिया गया है। यात्रा कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में निकाली जा रही है।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
श्रद्धांजिल अर्पित करते पीएम मोदी
India News

तस्वीरें: बापू की 150वीं जयंती, देशभर में लोगों ने अलग-अलग तरीके से दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पत्नी और प्रेमिका ने साथ नहीं दिया तो बना सीरियल किलर, हत्या के बाद रखता था शिकार की निशानी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रद्धांजिल अर्पित करते पीएम मोदी
India News

गांधी और शास्त्री की जयंती आज, पीएम मोदी, सोनिया और मनमोहन सिंह ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

मुंबई: शिवसेना ने लगाए आदित्य ठाकरे के पोस्टर, कई भाषाओं में लिखा- कैसे हो वर्ली

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

गांधी संकल्प यात्रा में बोले शाह: अंग्रेजों को उस अदने से आदमी ने झुकने पर किया मजबूर

2 अक्टूबर 2019

एनआईए
India News

पंजाब: एनआईए करेगी पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन से हथियारों की सप्लाई मामले की जांच, गृह मंत्रालय ने दी मंजूरी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ के सवाल पर भड़के सीएम नीतीश कुमार, अमेरिका का जिक्र कर दिया बेतुका बयान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्लास्टिक बेंच
India News

रेलवे की नई पहल, मुंबई चर्चगेट स्टेशन पर लगाई रीसाइकल्ड प्लास्टिक से बनी बेंच

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग (फआइल फोटो)
India News

अगले हफ्ते भारत आएंगे चीनी राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग, पीएम मोदी के साथ महाबलीपुरम में होगी मुलाकात

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में ऋतिक और टाइगर की फिल्म वॉर को मिला बॉलीवुड सितारों का साथ

फिल्म वॉर की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में कई बॉलीवुड सितारों का जमावड़ा लगा। फिल्म को देखकर सबने ऋतिक रौशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की तारीफ की।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांड की आंख 3:07

मीडिया के सामने तापसी और भूमि ने जमकर किया डांस, ऐसा था ‘सांड की आंख’ का प्रमोशन

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार 2:06

बिहार में बाढ़ के सवाल पर भड़के सीएम नीतीश कुमार, अमेरिका का जिक्र कर दिया बेतुका बयान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आईआरसीटीसी 1:27

तेजस एक्सप्रेस को लेकर आईआरसीटीसी का बड़ा फैसला, ट्रेन लेट होने पर यात्रियों को मिलेगा मुआवजा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:39

Bollywood Beats: दीपिका के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से लेकर कल रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों तक, 5 खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक
India News

घर में मृत पाए गए इसरो वैज्ञानिक एसआर सुरेश कुमार, हत्या की आशंका

2 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती सोनिया गांधी
India News

सोनिया और पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को राजघाट जाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Big and important news stories updates on Amar Ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

2 अक्टूबर 2019

इशरत जहां की मां शमीमा कौसर
India News

इशरत जहां की मां ने कहा, निराश और असहाय महसूस कर रही हूं, अब सुनवाई में नहीं जा पाऊंगी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईआईटी छात्रावासों का पीपीपी मॉडल से होगा रखरखाव, रहना और खाना होगा महंगा

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Rain filled up to 89 percent water sources, Rabi crops will get benefit
India News

जबरदस्त मानसूनी बारिश से 89 फीसदी तक भरे जलस्रोत, रबी की फसलों को होगा लाभ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited