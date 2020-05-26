शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Odisha clash broke out between locals & Police after barricading was remove from de contained area

ओडिशा: राउरकेला में पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों के बीच झड़प, आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राउरकेला Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 01:19 PM IST
पुलिस और स्थानीयों के बीच झड़प हो गई
पुलिस और स्थानीयों के बीच झड़प हो गई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के राउरकेला में स्थानीय लोगों और पुलिस के बीच मंगलवार को झड़प हो गई। यह झड़प तब हुई जब पुलिस ने एक क्षेत्र से बैरिकेडिंग हटा दी। यह क्षेत्र पहले कंटेनमेंट जोन  आता था। लेकिन इसके पास के दूसरे इलाके कंटेनमेंट जोन में ही हैं और इसी को लेकर स्थिति बिगड़ी। हालात को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज और आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ने पड़े।
clash broke odisha police containment zone police barricading

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

