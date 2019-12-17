ओडिशा : भुवनेश्वर में अनोखी मुहिम, आधा किलो प्लास्टिक लाइए, भोजन पाइए

Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with NGOs has rolled out an initiative "Meal for Plastic" under State government's Ahar Yojana. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, BMC Commissioner says,"This is kind of a plastic collection campaign, plus food security." pic.twitter.com/kc79AJI922

Prem Chandra Chaudhary: There are lot of people who collect plastic&some ppl throw plastic which creates problem. So we thought to solve both issues with single mechanism. Now anyone can go to any of the 11 Aahar Center in city&by giving half a kg of plastic,they can get a meal. https://t.co/0iUafyVLev