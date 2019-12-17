शहर चुनें

ओडिशा : भुवनेश्वर में अनोखी मुहिम, आधा किलो प्लास्टिक लाइए, भोजन पाइए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 04:09 AM IST
प्लास्टिक के बदले भोजन
प्लास्टिक के बदले भोजन - फोटो : एएनआई
भुवनेश्वर नगर निगम (बीएमसी) ने कुछ एनजीओ के साथ मिलकर एक अनोखी मुहिम 'मील फॉर प्लास्टिक' शुरू की है। यह योजना राज्य सरकार की आहार योजना के तहत शुरू की गई है। बीएमसी आयुक्त प्रेम चंद्र चौधरी ने कहा कि यह एक तरीके का प्लास्टिक जमा करने का अभियान है, जिसमें भोजन की सुरक्षा भी शामिल है।
चौधरी ने कहा, 'ऐसे कई लोग हैं जो प्लास्टिक जमा करते हैं। वहीं, कुछ लोग प्लास्टिक फेंक देते हैं जिससे समस्याएं खड़ी होती हैं। इसलिए हमने सोचा एक तीर से दो निशाने लगाने के बारे में सोचा। अब कोई भी शहर में 11 आहार केंद्र में किसी भी केंद्र पर जा सकता है और आधा किलो प्लास्टिक के बदले में उन्हें भोजन दिया जाएगा।'


 
