Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   North East Assembly Elections: Strategic meeting of BJP organized at Rajnath Home

नॉर्थ ईस्ट विधानसभा चुनावः राजनाथ के घर हो रही BJP की रणनीतिक बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 11:54 AM IST
North East Assembly Elections: Strategic meeting of BJP organized at Rajnath Home
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : self
नॉर्थ ईस्ट में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) की ओर से रणनीतिक बैठक की जा रही है। गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर पर ये बैठक हो रही है, जिसमें राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संग और बीजेपी के कई सीनियर लीडर्स शामिल हैं।



 
north east assembly elections bjp rajnath singh rss

Spotlight

padmaavat ban trend on social media dont kill padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म बैन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, बोले- 'पद्मावती को मत मारो'

14 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Puneesh Sharma Audition Video Leak
Stress Management

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश शर्मा को ले डूबा उनका ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस, ऑडिशन वीडियो Leak होते ही काम तमाम

14 जनवरी 2018

contestant Puneesh Sharma Out Of The bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: विनर बनने के काबिल था ये कंटेस्टेंट, ग्रांड फिनाले से पहले ही घर से किया गया OUT

14 जनवरी 2018

confirmed himachal pradesh cm says padmaavat will release in their state
Bollywood

संजय लीला भंसाली के लिए खुशखबरी, हिमाचल में सीएम ने 'पद्मावत' को दी हरी झंडी

14 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 1 collection
Bollywood

थम नहीं रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की रफ्तार, वीकेंड पर बढ़ सकती है 'मुक्काबाज' की कमाई

14 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in IIT, Jammu for 62 Registrar, Engineer, Assistant Librarian, Sports Officer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: IIT में रजिस्ट्रार बनने का मौका, आयु सीमा 55 वर्ष तक

14 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in WAPCOS Limited for system engineer and other posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: वैपकॉस लिमिटेड में सिस्टम इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde and vikas gupta perform naagin dance
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस नागिन के नाम होगी शो की ट्रॉफी फाइनलिस्ट ताकते रह जाएंगे मुंह, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

14 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

14 जनवरी 2018

sony sab actors celebrates lohri and makar sankranti
Television

लोहड़ी पर टीवी स्टार्स ने याद किए बचपन के दिन, सबको दी शुभकामनाएं

14 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Rest 21 judges from 4 in Supreme court will meet CJI in next week
India News

क्यों आना पड़ा चार जजों को जनता के सामने? अब बताएंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 21 जज

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस अंदरूनी मामले को सुलझाने की कोशिश होने लगी है। खबर ये भी सामने आ रही है कि चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने वाले चार जजों से भी आज मुलाकात कर सकते हैं।

14 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi receive Israel Prime Minister benjamin netanyahu and host a dinner tonight
India News

15 साल बाद इजरायल के PM का भारत दौरा, प्रोटोकॉल तोड़कर पीएम मोदी करेंगे स्वागत

14 जनवरी 2018

Dushyant Dave alleged Loya Case Justice Arun Mishra of having relationship with BJP
India News

दुष्यंत दवे ने कहा- भाजपा के करीबी हैं लोया केस के जज अरुण मिश्रा

14 जनवरी 2018

after press conference of senior judges of SC now bar association also call a meeting on same issue
India News

CJI के घर से खाली हाथ लौटे सरकारी 'दूत', अटॉर्नी जनरल बोले-सब ठीक हो जाएगा

13 जनवरी 2018

How does Justice Chelameswar, two-year senior in HC become junior to Justice Mishra in SC?
India News

HC में दो साल के सीनियर जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर कैसे SC में हो गए जस्टिस मिश्रा से जूनियर?

13 जनवरी 2018

Yashwant Sinha Said, SC Not in Order, Democracy Under Threat
India News

जज विवाद पर बोले बीजेपी नेता यशवंत सिन्हा- डर की वजह से बोल नहीं पा रहे लोग

13 जनवरी 2018

Political rhetoric in educational program, stranded Hardik, FIR filed
India News

शैक्षिक कार्यक्रम में राजनीतिक बयानबाजी कर फंसे हार्दिक, एफआईआर दर्ज

14 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad After 4 SC Judges’ Press Meet
India News

जजों के 'मोर्चे' से सकते में सरकार, फिलहाल 'वेट एंड वॉच' की स्थिति में

13 जनवरी 2018

Justice Kurian Joseph said on second day of Press conference Stood up for justice and judiciary
India News

जस्टिस कुरियन बोले- न्यायपालिका और न्याय के हित में उठाया कदम

13 जनवरी 2018

shiv sena chief uddhav thackeray gives comments on Supreme Courts judges revolt
India News

SC जज विवाद में कूदी शिवसेना, उद्धव ने पूछा- आखिर जजों को ऐसा क्यों करना पड़ा?

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

विकास बराला ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया वीडियो, खुद को बताया पीड़ित

छेड़छाड़ के मामले में जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आए हरियाणा के बीजेपी अध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला के बेटे विकास बराला ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है।

14 जनवरी 2018

Book fair of Pragati maidan has another face of what you have not seen 3:03

प्रगति मैदान में एक नहीं, दो बुक फेयर लगते हैं! आपने देखा क्या?

14 जनवरी 2018

THESE ARE FOUR SUPREME COURT JUDGES WHO APPEALED FOR SAVING DEMOCRACY 3:03

ये हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार जज जिन्होंने चीफ़ जस्टिस को ही कटघरे में खड़ा किया

13 जनवरी 2018

40 SCHOOL CHILDREN ONBOARD CAPSIZED INTO SEA NEAR DAHANU IN MAHARASHTRA 0:53

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में 40 बच्चों से भरी नाव समंदर में डूबी, चार की मौत

13 जनवरी 2018

Amazing video of a muslim cleric praising national flag and singing national anthem of India 4:21

Video: जब मौलाना ने की तिरंगे के हक में तकरीर, तो लगे ऐसे नारे!

13 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.