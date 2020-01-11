शिक्षा बजट कम करने पर नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बोले- पहले ही बहुत कम धन मुहैया कराती है सरकार

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Centre's reported plan to cut school education budget by Rs 3000Cr : The federal govt provides very little of the funding in education. Education is a state subject, & it is mostly funded by state. Cutting Rs 3000 Cr is like a drop in the ocean pic.twitter.com/NnX8PgHDFq— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on upcoming Union Budget: Fiscal deficit has been breached by a huge margin already. In that sense, I don't think that it's a big deal to breach it more. I wouldn't be supporting fiscal tightening right now. pic.twitter.com/Dp3YNO0nXP— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुंबई के नायर अस्पताल में दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों पर एक मरीज के परिवार ने हमला किया। दरअसल, 13 वर्षीय मरीज की आज सुबह मौत हो गई थी। जिससे गुस्साए परिजनों ने डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की।
11 जनवरी 2020