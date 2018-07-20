शहर चुनें

राहुल के मोदी से गले मिलने पर पर बीजेपी ने कहा मनोरंजन के लिए शुक्रिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 02:49 PM IST
no confidence motion : BJP tweeted on Rahul Gandhi speech
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान राहुल गांधी के भाषण और पीएम को गले लगाने को लेकर बीजेपी ने ट्वीट कर अपनी पहली प्रतिक्रिया दी है। बीजेपी ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर राहुल गांधी के भाषण को लेकर कहा कि हम मनोरंजन करने के लिए भी आपका शुक्रिया अदा नहीं कर सकते। 
  लोकसभा में राहुल गांधी के पीएम मोदी के गले मिलने को लेकर सियासी घमासान शुरू हो गया है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता शहनवाज हुसैन ने कहा कि दिखावे के लिए राहुल गांधी पीएम मोदी के गले मिले हैं। हरसिमरत कौर ने कहा कि यह संसद है, मुन्ना भाई का झप्पी वाला एरिया नहीं है। 
 

noconfidencemotion bjp social media loksabha rahul gandhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

