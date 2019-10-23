नीतीश कुमार बोले- दिल्ली को मिलना चाहिए पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा, हमेशा से इस मांग के पक्ष में जदयू

#WATCH: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi says,"Our party has always been in favour that Delhi should be given full statehood. We want statehood for Delhi similarly like we want special status for Bihar." pic.twitter.com/AofMWofVhY— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत को सीबीआई की तरफ से झटका लगा है। सीबीआई ने कथित रूप से विधायकों की खरीद के मामले में रावत और अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।
23 अक्टूबर 2019