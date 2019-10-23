शहर चुनें

Nitish Kumar says, Delhi should be given full statehood, JDU in favour like Special status for Bihar

नीतीश कुमार बोले- दिल्ली को मिलना चाहिए पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा, हमेशा से इस मांग के पक्ष में जदयू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 05:10 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि उन्होंने हमेशा से दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग का समर्थन किया है। दिल्ली में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी जदयू हमेशा से दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देने की मांग के पक्ष में रही है। 
नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा मिलना चाहिए। हम इस मांग के पक्ष में शुरू से ही रहे हैं, जैसे कि बिहार के लिए विशेष राज्य का दर्जा की मांग करते रहे हैं। 
nitish kumar delhi news
नोएडा के सेेक्टर 49 में बस में लगी आग, यात्रियों ने कूदकर बचाई जान

राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा में चलती हुई एक प्राइवेट बस में भयंकर आग लग गई। नोएडा के Sector 49 में सिलारपुर गेट के पास सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे बस में आग लगने की घटना हुई।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business and tech news in a click including Google search Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2:40

गूगल पर धोनी सर्च करना खतरे से नहीं है खाली, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार और टेक की खबरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:54

Interview with Sanjay Suri: वेब सीरीज भ्रम में कल्कि और जूही चावला संग नजर आएंगे संजय सूरी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

ललहारी 3:20

जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना की बड़ी कामयाबी, मारा गया मूसा के बाद कमान संभाल रहा ललहारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सीसीटीवी 1:03

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने छीनी महिला की चेन, दो अपराधी चढ़े पुलिस के हत्थे

23 अक्टूबर 2019

