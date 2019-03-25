शहर चुनें

Nitin Gadkari says if we not made Allahabad Varanasi waterway, how could Priyanaka Gandhi travelled

नितिन गड़करी का प्रियंका पर तंज, बोले- हमने जलमार्ग नहीं बनाया होता तो कैसे करतीं यात्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 01:03 PM IST
नितिन गड़करी-प्रियंका गांधी
नितिन गड़करी-प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : ANI-Amar Ujala
केंद्रीय मंत्री और नागपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी नितिन गड़करी ने प्रियंका गांधी की उत्तर प्रदेश में गंगा यात्रा को लेकर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मैंने इलाहाबाद-वाराणसी जलमार्ग नहीं बनाया होता, तो प्रियंका गांधी कैसे यात्रा कर सकती थीं।
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि यात्रा के दौरान प्रियंका ने गंगा जल भी पिया। क्या वह यूपीए सरकार के समय यह काम कर सकती थीं। मार्च 2020 तक गंगा नदी पूरी तरह से साफ होगी।

ज्ञात हो कि प्रियंका गांधी कुछ दिन पहले वाराणसी, मिर्जापुर और प्रयागराज दौरे पर गई थीं। जहां उन्होंने नाव की सवारी की और गंगा नदी का पानी भी पिया। लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर इस समय उत्तर प्रदेश में सियासी घमासान मचा हुआ है।

सभी पार्टियां अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में प्रचार कर रही हैं। ज्ञात हो कि लोकसभा सीटों के हिसाब से उत्तर प्रदेश देश का सबसे बड़ा राज्य है। 


nitin gadkari priyanka gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra नितिन गडकरी
अलर्ट पर सुरक्षाबल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

न्यूजीलैंड हमले का बदला भारत में लेने के फिराक में आतंकी, कई शहरों में अलर्ट जारी

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने गोवा, मुंबई और दिल्ली में अलकायदा और आईएस के आतंकियों द्वारा हमले की आशंका जताई है। जिसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस को अलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया गया है। 

25 मार्च 2019

Giriraj Singh(File Photo)
India News

टिकट मिल गया तो दिल्ली में क्यों डेरा जमाए हैं गिरिराज सिंह, क्या बेगूसराय से नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव?

25 मार्च 2019

Manoj tiwari, Sapna Chaudhary
India News

क्या मनोज तिवारी से 'चाय पर चर्चा' के बाद कांग्रेस से दूर हुईं सपना चौधरी?

25 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह, शंकर सिंह वाघेला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं ये नेता, भाजपा को पहली बार जिताई थी गांधीनगर सीट

25 मार्च 2019

बोर्डिंग पास पर लगी पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया ने बोर्डिंग पास पर लगाई पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर, आलोचना शुरू

25 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को मुलायम-अखिलेश की संपत्ति को लेकर जारी किया नोटिस

25 मार्च 2019

शिवलिंग गौड़
India News

मोदी-मोदी कहने वालों से परेशान जेडीएस विधायक ने कहा- 'इन लोगों को थप्पड़ मार दो'

25 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi 25 march 
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: राहुल गांधी का वादा, 20% गरीब परिवारों को हर साल 72 हजार देगी कांग्रेस सरकार

25 मार्च 2019

स्मृति ईरानी और राहुल गांधी(File Photo)
India News

'उत्तर' से 'दक्षिण' तक भाजपा बढ़ा रही है राहुल की मुश्किलें, अब वायनाड से भी लड़ेंगी स्मृति ईरानी!

25 मार्च 2019

तीन तलाक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तीन तलाक अध्यादेश की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती वाली अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज

25 मार्च 2019

