Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could she (Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra) have travelled? She also drank Ganga water, could she have done the same under the UPA govt? By March 2020, river Ganga will be 100% per cent clean. pic.twitter.com/tzDsROWino— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
खुफिया एजेंसियों ने गोवा, मुंबई और दिल्ली में अलकायदा और आईएस के आतंकियों द्वारा हमले की आशंका जताई है। जिसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस को अलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया गया है।
25 मार्च 2019