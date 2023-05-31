PFI: फुलवारी शरीफ मामले में PFI के 25 ठिकानों पर एनआईए ने की छापेमारी, तीन राज्यों में जारी है कार्रवाई

फुलवारी शरीफ मामले में राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी एक बार फिर एक्शन में आ गई है। एनआईए ने बुधवार सुबह पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया के 25 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की है। टीम ने कर्नाटक, केरल और बिहार के अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर कार्रवाई की है।

#WATCH | Visuals from Bihar's Katihar as NIA raids are underway at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in connection with the Popular Front of India Phulwarisharif case pic.twitter.com/2y6XfO0ZlZ