केरल: पति ने जबरन इस्लाम कबूल करवाया, ISIS को बेचने का था प्लान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 09:24 AM IST
NIA investigating a plea of kerala woman alleging husband for forcefully converting into Islam
केरला से ताल्लुक रखने वाली एक महिला का आरोप है कि उसके पति ने जबरन उसका धर्मांतरण करवाया और उसे आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस को लगभग बेच दिया था। महिला का कहना है कि उसे मुस्लिम बनाने के बाद 26 साल का पति रियाज मोहम्मद उसे सीरिया में आतंकी संगठन को बेचने का षड्यंत्र रच रहा था। केरला के पथानामथिट्टा जिले की रहने वाली महिला ने केरला हाईकोर्ट में पति के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की है।

अपनी याचिका में महिला का कहना है कि वह जबरन धर्मांतरण, झूठी शादी और यौन दासता के प्रयास की पीड़िता है। महिला ने आगे कहा कि उसे सऊदी अरब ले जाकर प्रताड़ित किया गया और पति के आदेश पर दो आरोपियों द्वारा धार्मिक केंद्र ले जाया गया। पीड़िता के पिता ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करके राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी द्वारा इस मामले की जांच करने को कहा है। दिसंबर महीने में इस मामले से संबंधित केरला कोर्ट ने एक केस दर्ज किया था।

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय आपराधिक पुलिस संगठन को इंटरपोल ने संपर्क करके महिला के पति को प्रत्यर्पित करने को कहा गया है, कहा जा रहा है कि वो फिलहाल जेद्दाह में है। महिला का कहना है कि सऊदी में उसे एक कमरे में कैद किया गया था लेकिन वह किसी तरह वहां से निकलने में सफल रही। जिसके बाद उसने केरला में अपने पैरेंट्स को फोन किया। एनआरआई की मदद से उसे सऊदी अरब से बचाया गया और भारत वापस लाया जा सका।
