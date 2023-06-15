Notifications

Hindi News ›   India News ›   NIA identifies people involved in attack on Indian High Commission in UK, issues lookout notice

NIA: एनआईए ने ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग पर हमले में शामिल लोगों की पहचान के लिए अपील की, लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली। Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2023 12:45 AM IST
सार

इससे पहले सोमवार (12 जून) को एनआईए ने देश विरोधी तत्वों द्वारा लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ के प्रयास के दो घंटे से अधिक के सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किए थे। एनआईए ने जनता से अपील की है कि वह जनहित में एजेंसी को सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे लोगों के संबंध में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराएं। 

NIA identifies people involved in attack on Indian High Commission in UK, issues lookout notice
भारतीय उच्चायोग, लंदन। - फोटो : ANI (फाइल फोटो)
विस्तार

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को घोषणा की कि वह ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग पर हाल ही में हुए हमले में शामिल व्यक्तियों की पहचान की अपील कर रही है।एनआईए ने एक लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया है और 45 लोगों की तस्वीरें जारी की हैं, जो इस साल मार्च में लंदन में स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ करने और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का अपमान करने के लिए जिम्मेदार थे।



एनआईए के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से बुधवार को किए गए ट्वीट में लिखा गया है कि इनकी पहचान या सूचना देने के लिए आपसे अनुरोध है। 19 मार्च को लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग हुए पर हमले में ये लोग शामिल थे। इन्होंने गंभीर क्षति पहुंचाई और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का अपमान किया। अगर किसी के पास इनके बारे में कोई जानकारी है, तो कृपया इस नंबर +917290009373 पर व्हाट्सएप या सीधे संपर्क करें।

 

एनआईए ने 12 जून को जारी किए थे सीसीटीवी फुटेज
इससे पहले सोमवार (12 जून) को एनआईए ने देश विरोधी तत्वों द्वारा लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ के प्रयास के दो घंटे से अधिक के सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किए थे।एनआईए ने जनता से अपील की है कि वह जनहित में एजेंसी को सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे लोगों के संबंध में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराएं। एनआईए ने मुखबिर (सूचना देना वाले) की पहचान गुप्त रखने का वादा करते हुए खालिस्तानी हमले का सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किया, इसमें एक व्हाट्सएप नंबर भी दिया गया है और तोड़फोड़ करने वालों की जानकारी मांगी गई है।

गौरतलब है कि लंदन में खालिस्तान समर्थक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने 19 मार्च को भारतीय उच्चायोग की बालकनी पर चढ़कर भारतीय ध्वज को नीचे खींच लिया था। इस घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। उस समय के वायरल वीडियो में खालिस्तानी प्रदर्शनकारी को बालकनी पर भारतीय ध्वज को नीचे उतारने का प्रयास करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। वीडियो के अंत में देखा जा सकता है कि एक अन्य शख्स झंडे को ज्यादा नुकसान से बचाने के लिए अंदर से बालकनी में पहुंच जाता है।

19 मार्च को भारतीय समुदाय ने भारतीय ध्वज के प्रति खालिस्तान समर्थकों के "अपमानजनक कृत्य" के खिलाफ लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के सामने एक बड़ी सभा की थी और मांग की थी कि लंदन के मेयर सादिक खान और ब्रिटिश सरकार अपराधियों के खिलाफ जल्द से जल्द कार्रवाई करें। भारतीय ध्वज के साथ और भारत की एकता के साथ अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त करने के लिए पूरे ब्रिटेन से प्रवासी लंदन पहुंचे थे। 
19 मार्च को लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के सामने विरोध-प्रदर्शन के सिलसिले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने 24 मार्च को एक मामला दर्ज किया था। एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि 19 मार्च, 2023 को भारतीय उच्चायोग, लंदन में हुई घटना पर विदेश मंत्रालय से एक रिपोर्ट मिलने पर गृह मंत्रालय ने दिल्ली पुलिस से उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करने को कहा। ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ के बाद अलगाववादी और चरमपंथी तत्वों द्वारा की गई कार्रवाइयों पर भारत के कड़े विरोध को व्यक्त करने के लिए नई दिल्ली में सबसे वरिष्ठ यूके राजनयिक को तलब किया गया था।
 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

