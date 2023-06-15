NIA: एनआईए ने ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग पर हमले में शामिल लोगों की पहचान के लिए अपील की, लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को घोषणा की कि वह ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग पर हाल ही में हुए हमले में शामिल व्यक्तियों की पहचान की अपील कर रही है।एनआईए ने एक लुकआउट नोटिस जारी किया है और 45 लोगों की तस्वीरें जारी की हैं, जो इस साल मार्च में लंदन में स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ करने और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का अपमान करने के लिए जिम्मेदार थे।

REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION



On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag



If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373



एनआईए ने 12 जून को जारी किए थे सीसीटीवी फुटेज

इससे पहले सोमवार (12 जून) को एनआईए ने देश विरोधी तत्वों द्वारा लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ के प्रयास के दो घंटे से अधिक के सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किए थे।एनआईए ने जनता से अपील की है कि वह जनहित में एजेंसी को सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे लोगों के संबंध में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराएं। एनआईए ने मुखबिर (सूचना देना वाले) की पहचान गुप्त रखने का वादा करते हुए खालिस्तानी हमले का सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किया, इसमें एक व्हाट्सएप नंबर भी दिया गया है और तोड़फोड़ करने वालों की जानकारी मांगी गई है।



गौरतलब है कि लंदन में खालिस्तान समर्थक प्रदर्शनकारियों ने 19 मार्च को भारतीय उच्चायोग की बालकनी पर चढ़कर भारतीय ध्वज को नीचे खींच लिया था। इस घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। उस समय के वायरल वीडियो में खालिस्तानी प्रदर्शनकारी को बालकनी पर भारतीय ध्वज को नीचे उतारने का प्रयास करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। वीडियो के अंत में देखा जा सकता है कि एक अन्य शख्स झंडे को ज्यादा नुकसान से बचाने के लिए अंदर से बालकनी में पहुंच जाता है।



19 मार्च को भारतीय समुदाय ने भारतीय ध्वज के प्रति खालिस्तान समर्थकों के "अपमानजनक कृत्य" के खिलाफ लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के सामने एक बड़ी सभा की थी और मांग की थी कि लंदन के मेयर सादिक खान और ब्रिटिश सरकार अपराधियों के खिलाफ जल्द से जल्द कार्रवाई करें। भारतीय ध्वज के साथ और भारत की एकता के साथ अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त करने के लिए पूरे ब्रिटेन से प्रवासी लंदन पहुंचे थे।

19 मार्च को लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के सामने विरोध-प्रदर्शन के सिलसिले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने 24 मार्च को एक मामला दर्ज किया था। एक आधिकारिक बयान में कहा गया है कि 19 मार्च, 2023 को भारतीय उच्चायोग, लंदन में हुई घटना पर विदेश मंत्रालय से एक रिपोर्ट मिलने पर गृह मंत्रालय ने दिल्ली पुलिस से उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करने को कहा। ब्रिटेन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में तोड़फोड़ के बाद अलगाववादी और चरमपंथी तत्वों द्वारा की गई कार्रवाइयों पर भारत के कड़े विरोध को व्यक्त करने के लिए नई दिल्ली में सबसे वरिष्ठ यूके राजनयिक को तलब किया गया था।

