Tamil Nadu: NIA ने चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की, भारत के खिलाफ साजिश और नफरत फैलाने का आरोप

NIA filed a charge sheet against 4 accused in Mayiladuthurai PS Case of Tamil Nadu. Accused were involved in spreading hatred&conspiracy for secession of a part of India&to disrupt the sovereignty&territorial integrity of India by forming outfits such as "Khilafah Party of India" pic.twitter.com/yGXMRmhxSn— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022
