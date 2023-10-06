Telangana: हैदराबाद एयरपोर्ट पर छह यात्रियों से 2.12 करोड़ का सोना बरामद, 16.46 लाख विदेशी मुद्रा भी जब्त

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Telangana | In a series of operations on the basis of specific inputs and profiling, Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted 6 passengers and seized a total of 3.734 kgs smuggled gold valued at Rs. 2.12 Crores and foreign currency worth Rs. 16.46 lakhs on 4-5 October.… pic.twitter.com/JC0rsG8Bp3— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
