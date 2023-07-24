Tamil Nadu: विरुधुनगर की माचिस निर्माण इकाई में विस्फोट, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

तमिलनाडु में विरुधुनगर जिले के शिवकाशी में एक माचिस निर्माण इकाई में विस्फोट हुआ है। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
#WATCH | An explosion occurred at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu today. Visuals from the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DdkOsWFvSu— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed