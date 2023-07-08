Vande Bharat: अब भगवा रंग में रंगी नजर आएगी नई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री बोले- तिरंगे से ली प्रेरणा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लगातार भारत के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का उद्घाटन कर रहे हैं। वहीं सफेद और नीले रंग में पटरी पर दौड़ने वाली वंदे भारत ट्रेन अब भगवा रंग में नजर आएगी। क्योंकि रेलवे नीले-सफेद रंग को बदलकर भगवा यानी केसरिया और ग्रे करने जा रहा है। इसकी एक झलक रेल मंत्री वैष्णव ने भी दिखाई जो ट्रेनों के निर्माण स्थल पर दौरा करने गए थे। वहीं रेल मंत्री वैष्णव ने कहा कि केसरिया रंग तिरंगे से प्रेरित है।
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. The new colour of the Vande Bharat train can also be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/ToW3s0iZbU— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023
