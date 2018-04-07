शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Nepal PM KP Oli Said, we first expect friendship From India

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मिले नेपाल के पीएम, कहा- दोस्ती से होती है संधि या समझौते की शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 10:44 AM IST
Nepal PM KP Oli Said, we first expect friendship From India
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी ओली ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से दिल्ली में मुलाकात की है। इस दौरान राष्ट्रपति भवन में ओली का भव्य स्वागत किया गया। ओली ने कहा कि नेपाल और भारत की दोस्ती बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।  इसकी किसी से तुलना नहीं की जा सकती। 
ओली ने कहा कि पड़ोसी देशों के साथ किसी भी तरह की संधि या समझौते की शुरुआत दोस्ती से ही होती है। हम भारत के साथ दोस्ती की अपेक्षा रखते हैं। आपको बता दें कि नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली तीन दिवसीय यात्रा पर शुक्रवार को भारत पहुंचे थे। गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने हवाई अड्डे पर उनका स्वागत किया था। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की थी।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली से मुलाकात कर खुशी हुई। ट्वीट में मोदी ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर ओली के साथ हुई मुलाकात की तस्वीरें भी साझा की थीं। शाम को ओली ने यहां स्थित नेपाल दूतावास पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में नेपाली समुदाय के सदस्यों को संबोधित किया था। 

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री परंपरागत रूप से अपनी पहली विदेश यात्रा पर भारत आते हैं। इसलिए फरवरी में नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री चुने गए ओली अपनी पहली विदेश यात्रा पर भारत आए हैं। यात्रा के तीसरे दिन वह उत्तराखंड के जीबी पंत कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विद्यालय का दौरा करेंगे। 

यहां वह ब्रीडर बीज उत्पादन केंद्र और एकीकृत कृषि परियोजना देखने जाएंगे। विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा उन्हें ‘डॉक्टर ऑफ साइंस’ की मानद उपाधि से भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा।








 

RELATED

nepal pm kp oli ramnath kovind

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सलमान खान
Bollywood

आधी रात में जज का ट्रांसफर सलमान के जमानत में नहीं बनेगा रुकावट, जान लें नियम

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan skips meals but not his workout, Read daily schedule of Salman Khan in Jail
Bollywood

सलाखों के पीछे 'सुल्तान': न ज्यादा सो रहे हैं न खा रहे हैं, पर इसलिए पसीना बहा रहे हैं...

7 अप्रैल 2018

Taimur
Bollywood

मुंबई लौटते ही इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के घर पहुंचे सैफ, तैमूर और करीना के साथ पूल किनारे किया रिलैक्स

7 अप्रैल 2018

kapil sharma
Television

भद्दी गालियों से भरे ट्वीट हटाने के बाद सामने आया कपिल का गालियों भरा ऑडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहा है वायरल

7 अप्रैल 2018

Hrithik
Bollywood

IPL की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी से पहले रिहर्सल की सामने आईं पहली तस्वीरें, ऐसे परफॉर्म करेंगे स्टार्स

7 अप्रैल 2018

shani dev
Predictions

18 अप्रैल से शनि हो रहे हैं वक्री, ये राशियां होंगी मालामाल और इनका होगा भाग्योदय

7 अप्रैल 2018

Hrithik Jacqueline
Bollywood

ये 5 एक्टर्स IPL की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में करेंगे परफॉर्म, इन गानों पर डांस करके जीतेंगे आपका दिल

7 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल में ऐसे बीता दूसरा दिन, रात में सिगरेट फूंकते रहे सलमान पर क्यों भड़के आसाराम?

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan has suffered painful disease called trigeminal neuralgia
Yoga and Health

काला हिरण मामले में सजा काट रहे सलमान खान को जेल में लग सकता है शॉक, वजह बेहद दर्दनाक

7 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma file Fir against entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani
Bollywood

खुले आम गालियों के बाद कपिल शर्मा ने करवाई FIR, पत्रकार और EX-मैनेजर्स पर लगाए ऐसे आरोप

7 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

सलमान खान
India News

सलमान खान जाएंगे जेल या मिलेगी बेल, लंच के बाद अदालत सुनाएगी फैसला

आज सलमान खान की जमानत याचिका पर सेशंस कोर्ट के जज रविंद्र कुमार जोशी अपना फैसला देंगे।

7 अप्रैल 2018

Dubai
India News

हैदराबाद: दुबई के शेख को बेची गई महिला, सुपरमार्केट में जॉब दिलाने का दिया था झांसा

7 अप्रैल 2018

many people came to meet with salman but no one came to meet me said asaram in anger
India News

जेल में बंद आसाराम का दर्द, सलमान से मिलने सब आ रहे हैं, मुझसे मिलने कोई नहीं आता

7 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
India News

काला हिरण: सलमान खान ने जेल में खाई दाल-रोटी, बहनों ने की जेल में मुलाकात

7 अप्रैल 2018

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari
India News

BJP विधायक धनश्याम तिवाड़ी ने की सीएम राजे को बर्खास्त करने की मांग, शाह को लिखी चिट्ठी

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
India News

राजस्थान: सलमान को सजा सुनाने वाले और जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रहे जज समेत 87 का तबादला

7 अप्रैल 2018

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

निर्मला बोलीं, रक्षा मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट हुई हैक, एनआईसी ने किया इनकार

7 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

अयोध्या मामले को सीधे बड़ी पीठ को भेजने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, 45 मिनट तक हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा चला

7 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Assembly Election 2018
India News

कांग्रेस को 'टैलेंटेड' दांव पड़ा उलटा, कर्नाटक में राहुल को दूर से माला पहनाने वाले की पुलिस को तलाश

6 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
India News

जेल में ऐसे कटी सलमान की पहली रात, नींद ना आने पर की आसाराम से बात

6 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

बीजेपी सांसद का ये दांव बदल सकता है 'बाल दिवस' मनाने की तारीख

दिल्ली से बीजेपी सांसद परवेश वर्मा ने बाल दिवस की तारीख को लेकर एक नया विवाद छेड़ दिया है। बीजेपी सांसद परवेश वर्मा के मुताबिक हम भारत के पहले और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को हम चाचा कहकर बुलाते हैं इसलिए उनके नाम पर ‘चाचा दिवस’ मनाया जाना चाहिए।

7 अप्रैल 2018

के पी ओली 1:52

भारत पहुंचे नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री का भव्य स्वागत, राष्ट्रपति से की मुलाकात

7 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा ट्वीट 0:47

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, ट्वीट किेए गए अपशब्द

7 अप्रैल 2018

नेपाल 1:42

चीन से बढ़ती नजदीकियों और भारत के विरोध पर ये बोले नेपाली पीएम के.पी.ओली

7 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह 0:48

भारतीय जनता पार्टी कभी आरक्षण हटाने नहीं देगी : अमित शाह

7 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

केपी ओली और नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

तीन दिवसीय भारत यात्रा पर पहुंचे नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री ने मोदी से की मुलाकात

7 अप्रैल 2018

nepal prime minister k p sharma oli visit to india 
India News

आज तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत आएंगे नेपाल के पीएम ओली

6 अप्रैल 2018

रुद्रपुर स्थित गांधी पार्क में मैदान पिच तैयार करते लोग।
Udham Singh Nagar

18 गज की पिच पर भिड़ेंगे 22 खिलाड़ी 

5 अप्रैल 2018

ओपी ओली
India News

नेपाल की चीन से बढ़ती करीबी भारत के लिए चिंता, पीएम ओली के दौरे से भारत सतर्क

2 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

इलाज के अभाव में नेपाल में दम तोड़ गई ‘श्रीदेवी’, रंगीला को भारत लाने की जद्दोजहद

27 मार्च 2018

SAARC CII President Suraj Vaidya says Nepal is not a China supporters
Rest of World

'भारत से निवेश न मिलने पर नेपाल ने किया चीन का रुख'

25 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.