मेघालय में एनडीएफबी सदस्य की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, पुलिस मुठभेड़ में हुआ था फरार

भाषा, तुरा Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 03:39 PM IST
NDFB member's beat-up killings by mob in Meghalaya
नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट ऑफ बोरोलैंड (एनडीएफबी) के एक सदस्य को ईस्ट गारो हिल्स जिले के बारींगरे में भीड़ ने पीट-पीट कर मारा डाला। पुलिस ने आज यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस अधीक्षक आर मोमिन ने बताया कि तरासीन में कल पुलिस के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान अईता बोरा बचकर भाग गया था।
इसके बाद वह रोंगजेंग पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले गांव पहुंचा। यहां भीड़ उसके आस-पास इकट्ठा हो गई और उसे कथित तौर पर पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। एनडीएफबी का एक सदस्य तरासीन में कल पुलिस के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में मारा गया था। 
 

