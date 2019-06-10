अब शरद पवार बोले, समस्या ईवीएम में नहीं मतगणना में है, तह तक जाएंगे

NCP leader Sharad Pawar: The problem is not the with the EVM or VVPAT where the people vote, but with the machine with electoral officer that is finally counted. We are going to go in depth of it now by discussing this with technicians and experts and opposition members in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wEPzcVsPya— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019
NCP leader Sharad Pawar: If people realise that the vote they are casting is not going for their candidate of choice, they may keep calm now but they may take law into their hands in future. We should not allow that to happen. https://t.co/GCrgGLf91K— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019
सामान्य से एक हफ्ते देरी से शनिवार को केरल पहुंचे मानसून ने राज्य में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम खुशनुमा बना दिया। अब मानसून रफ्तार पकड़ते हुए देश के अन्य भागों की तरफ तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।
10 जून 2019