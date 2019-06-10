शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   NCP leader Sharad Pawar said he will go in depth of vote counting and EVM Issue

अब शरद पवार बोले, समस्या ईवीएम में नहीं मतगणना में है, तह तक जाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 04:07 PM IST
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार - फोटो : एएनआई
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (राकांपा) प्रमुख शरद पवार ने विपक्षी दलों द्वारा ईवीएम और वीवीपैट को लेकर फिर नया बयान दिया है। पवार ने कहा कि समस्या ईवीएम या वीवीपैट को लेकर नहीं है जहां लोग वोट करते हैं, समस्या अंतिम मतगणना के समय चुनाव अधिकारी और मशीन को लेकर है। हम इस मुद्दे की गहराई में जा रहे हैं, इसके लिए हम तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों और विपक्ष के सदस्यों से दिल्ली में बात करेंगे। 
पवार ने कहा, 'यदि लोगों को ऐसा लगता है कि जो वोट वह दे रहे हैं वह उनकी पसंद के प्रत्याशी को नहीं जा रहा है, तो ऐसे में हो सकता है कि अभी वह शांत हों, लेकिन भविष्य में वह कानून हाथ में ले सकते हैं। हमें ऐसा नहीं होने देना चाहिए।'

इससे पहले रविवार को पवार फेसबुक लाइव के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के घर में घुसकर मारने वाले बयान की आलोचना की थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि आतंकियों के खिलाफ जो कार्रवाई हुई वह कश्मीर में हुई, न कि पाकिस्तान में। उन्होंने कहा था कि सांस्कृतिक संप्रदायवाद ने भाजपा को राजनीतिक फायदा पहुंचाया है।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

