Home ›   India News ›   NCB arrests 7 persons, seizes Rs 48-cr worth drugs heroin 

दिल्ली में 48 करोड़ रुपए की हेरोइन जब्त, एनसीबी ने सात लोगों किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 09:32 PM IST
ड्रग्स हेरोइन
ड्रग्स हेरोइन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने रविवार को हेरोइन की तस्करी के मामले में सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसमें एक अफ्रीकी और एक बर्मी नागरिक शामिल हैं। एनसीबी ने दो किलो से अधिक की हेरोइन जब्त की है। जब्त की गई हेरोइन की कीमत अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 48 करोड़ रुपये बताई जा रही है। इसके अलावा उसके पास से दो पार्सल भी मिले। एनसीबी ने बताया कि यह कोरियर के माध्यम से हेरोइन तस्करी करने का अनूठा तरीका है। यहां देखिए वीडियोः
ncb

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

