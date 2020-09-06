दिल्ली में 48 करोड़ रुपए की हेरोइन जब्त, एनसीबी ने सात लोगों किया गिरफ्तार

#WATCH An international module of heroin trafficking busted in Delhi; over 2 kg of heroin seized, while 2 parcels of unknown quantity traced live. A unique modus operandi of operating in various layers through courier was being followed by them: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pic.twitter.com/2hP2ZuJZYG— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
The value of the seized and investigation linked contraband is around Rs. 48 crores in the international market. 7 persons including 1 African national & 1 Burmese national arrested: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). #Delhi https://t.co/mZCPk3EagT— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020
