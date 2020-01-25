पीएम मोदी ने कहा- देश चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक जीवंत, सहभागी बनाने के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग का आभारी

Greetings on National Voters Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020
We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative.
May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger
उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर देशवासियों से मतदान को पुनीत कर्तव्य मानते हुए देशहित में मतदान अवश्य करने की अपील की।
25 जनवरी 2020