Home ›   India News ›   National Voter Day PM Narendra Modi, country is grateful to Election Commission

पीएम मोदी ने कहा- देश चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक जीवंत, सहभागी बनाने के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग का आभारी

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 12:43 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : BJP Twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर शनिवार को लोगों को बधाई दी और कहा कि राष्ट्र चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक जीवंत तथा सहभागी बनाने की कोशिशों के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग का आभार व्यक्त करता है।
पिछले 10 साल से निर्वाचन आयोग 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के रूप में मना रहा है। भारत के गणतंत्र बनने से एक दिन पहले 25 जनवरी 1950 को निर्वाचन आयोग की स्थापना हुई थी।

प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हम अपनी चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक जीवंत तथा सहभागी बनाने की ओर कई प्रयासों के लिए भारत के निर्वाचन आयोग के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करते हैं। उन्होंने उम्मीद की कि यह दिन लोगों को मतदाता जागरूकता तथा मतदान बढ़ाने की ओर काम करने के लिए प्रेरित करेगा जो लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाता है।
national voters day narendra modi election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

