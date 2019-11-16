शहर चुनें

नेशनल प्रेस डे: ममता का पत्रकारों से आग्रह, निडर होकर करें सत्य की रिपोर्टिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 02:07 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस के मौके पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ने मीडिया को लोकतंत्र का चौथा स्तंभ बताते हुए पत्रकारों से निडर होकर सत्य की रिपोर्ट करने का आग्रह किया। साथ ही ममता ने राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस पर पत्रकारों से सत्य खबरों की रिपोर्ट करने को कहा। 
राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस के मौके पर बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने ट्वीट किया कि 'राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस के मौके पर सभी पत्रकारों को मेरी शुभकामना। मीडिया लोकतंत्र का चौथा स्तंभ है।' उन्होंने कहा कि 'हमेशा निडर होकर सच्चाई की खबरों को रिपोर्ट करें।' उन्होंने पत्रकारों को रबींद्रनाथ टैगौर के अमर शब्दों से प्रेरित होने को कहा, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि जहां मन बिना भय के होता है और सिर ऊंचा रखा जाता है। 

1966 से, देश में स्वतंत्र और जिम्मेदार प्रेस के लिए हर साल 16 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस मनाया जाता है और भारतीय प्रेस परिषद ने इस दिन कार्य करना शुरू किया।
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनकड़
India News

प. बंगाल सरकार राज्यपाल को नहीं देगी हेलीकॉप्टर, सड़क मार्ग से मुशिर्दाबाद जाएंगे धनकड़

15 नवंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: ममता का राज्यपाल पर निशाना, कुछ लोग भाजपा मुखपत्र की तरह कर रहे काम

14 नवंबर 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान 'बुलबुल' से मची तबाही
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: 'बुलबुल' तूफान कमजोर पड़ा, ममता बनर्जी ने किया हवाई दौरा

11 नवंबर 2019

तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जेईई में क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं के साथ भेदभाव के विरोध में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

11 नवंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तृणमूल कांग्रेस 11 नवंबर को एनआरसी के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी: ममता बनर्जी

7 नवंबर 2019

Two arrested including BJP leader in murder of Trinamool Congress leader West Bengal
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता की हत्या के आरोप में भाजपा नेता समेत दो गिरफ्तार

6 नवंबर 2019

west bengal mamta banerjee राष्ट्रीय प्रेस दिवस
भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: बांग्लादेश का सातवां विकेट गिरा, विशाल जीत से तीन कदम दूर भारत

16 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन की कवायद फिर तेज, भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक जारी

16 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

16 नवंबर 2019

सीएम योगी और मंत्री स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

सीओ धमकी मामले में सीएम से मिलीं स्वाति सिंह, योगी ने लगाई फटकार, डीजीपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रभार स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

'सीओ साहब, ऊपर से आदेश हैं, अंसल पर FIR नहीं लिखा जाएगा', मंत्री का ऑडियो वायरल

16 नवंबर 2019

murders in faridabad
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर परिवार हत्याकांड: 'कराहते हुए दामाद सौरभ को हत्यारे मुकेश ने पिलाया था पानी'

16 नवंबर 2019

If you get these 7 things as a gift, then this friend does not want your heart to be good
Vaastu

तोहफे में आपको ये 7 चीजें मिले तो समझ लीजिए देने वाला आपका दिल से भला नहीं चाहता

16 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर: 250 पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों को घेरकर मारने का प्लान तैयार

16 नवंबर 2019

चमेली के फूल
Vaastu

घर में रखें इन पौधों को, फिर देखिए क्या होता है कमाल

16 नवंबर 2019

Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

सनी देओल की ये हीरोइन हिट फिल्में देकर हो गई गायब, कुमार सानू का तो हो जाता तलाक

16 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ जवान
India News

कश्मीर में तैनात केंद्रीय बलों के इन जवानों को मिलेगा दोगुना एचआरए, केंद्र ने दी मंजूरी

केंद्र सरकार ने कश्मीर घाटी में तैनात केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के उन जवानों को डबल 'हाउस रेंट अलाउंस' (एचआरए) देने का निर्णय लिया है, जिनके परिवार अभी तक पहले वाली लोकेशन पर रह रहे हैं।

16 नवंबर 2019

मिग 29के लड़ाकू विमान गोवा में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया
India News

भारतीय नौसेना का मिग 29के विमान गोवा में हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

16 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन की कवायद फिर तेज, भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक जारी

16 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

राफेल पर कांग्रेस के बयान पर भाजपा के देशव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन, पोस्टर फाड़े

16 नवंबर 2019

वास्तु
India News

वास्तु के ये टिप्स नए साल में लाएंगे खुशियां, बस करें ये काम

16 नवंबर 2019

राम विलास पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जारी हुई 21 शहरों की रैंकिंग, मुंबई का पानी है सबसे शुद्ध तो दिल्ली का सबसे खराब

16 नवंबर 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

टीडीपी का दावा- 10वीं क्लास में पेपर लीक मामले में पकड़े गए थे सीएम जगनमोहन

16 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र का सियासी संकट हो सकता है खत्म, सरकार गठन का रास्ता साफ

16 नवंबर 2019

उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू
India News

नेशनल प्रेस डे: वेंकैया नायडू बोले- स्वार्थ के लिए हो रही टीवी चैनलों और अखबारों की स्थापना

16 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया-राहुल
India News

यंग इंडिया' को लेकर IT फिर खोलेगा सोनिया, राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ 100 करोड़ रुपये के टैक्स की फाइल

16 नवंबर 2019

एक ही दिन मिलेगी सबको सैलेरी, मोदी सरकार ने कर ली है तैयारी

अब देश जल्द ही वन नेशन वन पे डे लागू होनेवाला है। श्रम मंत्री संतोष गंगवार ने इस बात का जिक्र किया।

16 नवंबर 2019

स्वाति सिंह 2:30

सीएम योगी की मंत्री स्वाति सिंह को फटकार, लखनऊ कैंट CO बीनू सिंह को धमकाने का ऑडियो हुआ था वायरल

16 नवंबर 2019

वास्तु 1:42

वास्तु के ये टिप्स नए साल में लाएंगे खुशियां, बस करें ये काम

16 नवंबर 2019

महारा

महाराष्ट्र का सियासी संकट हो सकता है खत्म, सरकार गठन का रास्ता साफ

16 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया-राहुल 1:38

यंग इंडिया’ को लेकर IT फिर खोलेगा सोनिया, राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ 100 करोड़ रुपये के टैक्स की फाइल

16 नवंबर 2019

Tax tribunal rejects Gandhis plea in Young Indian case; Rs 100 crore tax file may be reopened
India News

सोनिया-राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ फिर खुलेगा 100 करोड़ के आयकर का मामला

16 नवंबर 2019

अग्निशमन उपकरण बनाने वाली कंपनी में आग
India News

महाराष्ट्र: अग्निशमन उपकरण के प्रदर्शन के दौरान लगी आग, 18 व्यक्ति झुलसे

16 नवंबर 2019

sabrimala temple
India News

तीर्थयात्रा के लिए शनिवार शाम खुलेगा सबरीमाला मंदिर, सरकार ने किए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण
India News

बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, दिल्ली समेत चार राज्यों के मुख्य सचिव तलब

16 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना का 'सामना' से भाजपा पर निशाना, कहा- कई लोगों के पेट में हो रहा दर्द

16 नवंबर 2019

गोवा के पुलिस महानिदेशक प्रणब नंदा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा के पुलिस महानिदेशक प्रणब नंदा का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन

16 नवंबर 2019

