नेशनल प्रेस डे: ममता का पत्रकारों से आग्रह, निडर होकर करें सत्य की रिपोर्टिंग

On the occasion of #NationalPressDay, my best wishes to all #journalists. #Media is the fourth pillar of #democracy. Always report the truth fearlessly. Be inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s immortal words, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...”— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार ने कश्मीर घाटी में तैनात केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के उन जवानों को डबल ‘हाउस रेंट अलाउंस’ (एचआरए) देने का निर्णय लिया है, जिनके परिवार अभी तक पहले वाली लोकेशन पर रह रहे हैं।
16 नवंबर 2019