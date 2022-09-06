पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी बनाई गई है। मौजूदा राष्ट्रीय सहकारिता नीति 20 साल पुरानी है। सहकारिता के विस्तार को देखते हुए नई नीति बनाई जा रही है।
देश में राष्ट्रीय सहकारिता नीति बनाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। केंद्रीय गृह और सहकारिता मंत्री अमित शाह ने मंगलवार को नई राष्ट्रीय सहकारी नीति का मसौदा तैयार करने के लिए एक राष्ट्रीय समिति के गठन का एलान किया।
Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Amit Shah announces the formation of a National Committee to prepare a draft National Cooperative Policy document— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
47 members from all parts of the country included in the committee, under the chairmanship of ex-Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/pmwuPstxHn
