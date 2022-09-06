देश में राष्ट्रीय सहकारिता नीति बनाने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। केंद्रीय गृह और सहकारिता मंत्री अमित शाह ने मंगलवार को नई राष्ट्रीय सहकारी नीति का मसौदा तैयार करने के लिए एक राष्ट्रीय समिति के गठन का एलान किया।

Union Minister for Home & Cooperation Amit Shah announces the formation of a National Committee to prepare a draft National Cooperative Policy document



47 members from all parts of the country included in the committee, under the chairmanship of ex-Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/pmwuPstxHn