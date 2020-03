पीएम केयर फंड को मिल रहा चौतरफा समर्थन, पीयूष गोयल, रेलवे कर्मचारी और अर्धसैनिक बलों ने किया दान

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call, I (Piyush Goyal), & MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 crores to #PMCARES : Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/qDBN1T4BUa

On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to combat #COVID19, all paramilitary forces personnel have contributed their one day salary (total Rs 116 crores) to #PMCARES fund. I express my gratitude to all: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/FpN8OIMOtY