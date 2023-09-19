गणेश चतुर्थी: इस्राइल के राजदूत का महाराष्ट्र दर्शन, गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर उठाया मोदक का लुत्फ

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! 🙏



Embracing the festive spirit of #GaneshChaturthi, we embarked on a delightful exploration of Maharashtrian cuisine and also tried the divine #Modak, #Ganesh’s favorite.🇮🇳🍽️.



और पढ़ें



Can you guess where our food journey heads next?



महाराष्ट्र में इस्राइल के राजदूत गिलोन ने कई अन्य व्यंजनों का लुत्फ उठाया, जिसमें सोल कढ़ी, वड़ा पाव, साबुदाना वड़ा, झुनकी, दाल पालक और भाकर, श्रीखंड और पुरन पोली और मोदक भी शामिल था।



पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को दी गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं

गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'गणेश चतुर्थी पर देशभर में मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों को शुभकामनाएं। विघ्नहर्ता-विनायक की उपासना से जुड़ा यह पावन उत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में सौभाग्य, सफलता और संपन्नता लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!' देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। विघ्नहर्ता-विनायक की उपासना से जुड़ा यह पावन उत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में सौभाग्य, सफलता और संपन्नता लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! pic.twitter.com/h3u3ltDcVH विज्ञापन September 19, 2023



गणेश चतुर्थी भगवान गणेश के जन्म के उपलक्ष पर मनाया जाता है। यह हिंदुआ को सबसे बड़े त्योहारों में से एक है और महाराष्ट्र में इसे विशेष रूप से मनाया जाता है। हर साल इसे बड़े ही उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है, जिसमें हजारों की संख्या में भक्त गणपति के दर्शन के लिए मंदिरों और पंडालों में जाते हैं। दस दिनों तक मनाए जाने वाले इस उत्सव का आगाज आज यानी की 19 सितंबर से हो चुका है।

Can you guess where our food journey heads next? pic.twitter.com/JXy7Gd4H6w — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) September 19, 2023 महाराष्ट्र में इस्राइल के राजदूत गिलोन ने कई अन्य व्यंजनों का लुत्फ उठाया, जिसमें सोल कढ़ी, वड़ा पाव, साबुदाना वड़ा, झुनकी, दाल पालक और भाकर, श्रीखंड और पुरन पोली और मोदक भी शामिल था।गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'गणेश चतुर्थी पर देशभर में मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों को शुभकामनाएं। विघ्नहर्ता-विनायक की उपासना से जुड़ा यह पावन उत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में सौभाग्य, सफलता और संपन्नता लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!'गणेश चतुर्थी भगवान गणेश के जन्म के उपलक्ष पर मनाया जाता है। यह हिंदुआ को सबसे बड़े त्योहारों में से एक है और महाराष्ट्र में इसे विशेष रूप से मनाया जाता है। हर साल इसे बड़े ही उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है, जिसमें हजारों की संख्या में भक्त गणपति के दर्शन के लिए मंदिरों और पंडालों में जाते हैं। दस दिनों तक मनाए जाने वाले इस उत्सव का आगाज आज यानी की 19 सितंबर से हो चुका है।

विज्ञापन