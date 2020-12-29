नागालैंड : कोहिमा के दजुको रेंज में लगी आग, मदद के लिए पहुंची वायुसेना

नागालैंड के कोहिमा जिले में दर्शनीय स्थल दजुको रेंज में मंगलवार को आग लग गई। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

Fire breaks out at scenic #Dzukou range in Nagaland's Kohima district; cause, extent of damage yet to be ascertained, IAF choppers requisitioned to douse the blaze: official