Home ›   India News ›   Nagaland: Fire breaks out in Dzukou Range in kohima IAF

नागालैंड : कोहिमा के दजुको रेंज में लगी आग, मदद के लिए पहुंची वायुसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोहिमा Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 09:43 PM IST
fire
fire - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
 नागालैंड के कोहिमा जिले में दर्शनीय स्थल दजुको रेंज में मंगलवार को आग लग गई। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने इसकी जानकारी दी।  
 
नागालैंड राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एनएसडीएमए) के ओएसडी जॉनी राउंगमी ने आग की घटना की पुष्टि की। उन्होंने कहा कि आग लगने के कारण और नुकसान के बारे में अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।उन्होंने कहा कि एनएसडीएमए ने आग बुझाने के लिए वायुसेना से मदद मांगी थी। वायुसेना के चॉप्टर आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं।

 

india news national nagaland kohima iaf choppers dzukou valley

