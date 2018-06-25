शहर चुनें

मुंबई पानी-पानी : वडाला में जमीन धंसी, सड़कों पर भरा घुटनों तक पानी, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 25 Jun 2018 11:18 AM IST
Mumbai Rain: Due to heavy rainfall trains on Up and Down lines running late in Mumbai
1 of 8
देश की आर्थिक नगरी मुंबई में लगातार हो रही बारिश की वजह से जनजीवन पूरी तरह से अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। भारी बारिश के चलते मुंबई के निचले इलाकों में पानी भर गया है। वहीं, रेल लाइन पर पानी भरने से वेस्टर्न, हार्बर और सेंट्रल लाइन की लोकल ट्रेन 5-15 मिनट की देरी से चल रही हैं। साथ इसका बुरा असर सड़क यातायात और विमान सेवाओं पर भी पड़ा है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, मुबंई के एमजी रोड इलाके में पेड़ गिरने से 2 लोगों की मौत, जबकि 5 लोग घायल हुए। दूसरी तरफ, बारिश की वजह से वडाला की विद्यालंकर रोड एक निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की जमीन धंसने से सात गाड़ियों को नुकसान पहुंचा है।


