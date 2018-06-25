Seven cars damaged after wall of an under construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill following heavy rain. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/h2yril46bU— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.