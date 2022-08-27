Video: नकली आयकर रेड डालने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, स्पेशल 26 स्टाइल में बोलते थे धावा

मुंबई पुलिस ने नकली आयकर (आईटी) छापे मारने वाले एक गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। यह गिरोह अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘स्पेशल 26’ की स्टाइल में छापेमारी करता था। मुंबई के पार्कसाइट पुलिस स्टेशन की टीम ने विक्रोली में ग्रीन बिल्डिंग हीरानंदानी में अपनी जांच के दौरान गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया।

#WATCH | We busted a gang of criminals who would raid people's houses posing as Income Tax officers and got away with the money they got. While 4 have been arrested, we are on the lookout for 4 more: Mumbai Police



(CCTV footage from a fake raid on July 26) pic.twitter.com/NrXh7evZS5