Video: नकली आयकर रेड डालने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, स्पेशल 26 स्टाइल में बोलते थे धावा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई पुलिस ने नकली आयकर (आईटी) छापे मारने वाले एक गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है। यह गिरोह अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘स्पेशल 26’ की स्टाइल में छापेमारी करता था। मुंबई के पार्कसाइट पुलिस स्टेशन की टीम ने विक्रोली में ग्रीन बिल्डिंग हीरानंदानी में अपनी जांच के दौरान गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया।
#WATCH | We busted a gang of criminals who would raid people's houses posing as Income Tax officers and got away with the money they got. While 4 have been arrested, we are on the lookout for 4 more: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022
(CCTV footage from a fake raid on July 26) pic.twitter.com/NrXh7evZS5
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.