Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: Mother-daughter attempted suicide after a controversy over jewelry

मुंबई : जेवर को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद मां-बेटी ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 03:58 AM IST
मुंबई के अंधेरी इलाके में एक चौकाने वाली घटना हुई। यहां मां और बेटी ने आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। मुंबई पुलिस ने जानकारी दी है कि जेवर को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद मां, बेटी ने आत्महत्या की कोशिश की है। मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है, जांच जारी है। मामले में मां की मौत हो गई है, जबकि बेटी को अभी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
