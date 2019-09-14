शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai Metro Rail tunnel collapsed which took life of one labourer and injured one

मुंबई मेट्रो की टनल में बड़ा हादसा, एक मजदूर की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 09:04 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पेरोशन लिमिटेड के निर्माण कार्य के दौरान शनिवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। टनल की खुदाई के समय पत्थर का एक बड़ा टुकड़ा गिरने से एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई जबकि एक बुरी तरह घायल हो गया है। घायल मजदूर को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

एक दिन में 70 चक्कर लगाएगी मुंबई-अहमदाबाद बुलेट ट्रेन, किराया करीब 3000 रुपये

12 सितंबर 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आदर्श नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर ट्रेन के सामने कूदकर शख्स ने दी जान, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

11 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आनंद विहार से साहिबाबाद तक सुरंग से गुजरेगी रैपिड ट्रेन

11 सितंबर 2019

rajdhani express
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल से होकर जाने वाली दो राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की बढ़ेगी रफ्तार, दो घंटे होगी समय की बचत

10 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

रेल यात्रियों से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर, 72 ट्रेनें निरस्त और आठ के रूट बदले

7 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट युवती ने मेट्रो के सामने छलांग लगाकर दी जान, ये वजह आई सामने

7 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
mumbai metro labourer
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर-नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने पहली बार सांसद बनीं नुसरत जहां और प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को सौंपी ये अहम जिम्मेदारी

14 सितंबर 2019

रॉबिन सिंह
Cricket News

भारत का पहला विदेशी खिलाड़ी, जो आया था पढ़ाई करने और बन गया टीम इंडिया की जान

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
onion
India News

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतें थामने को सरकार ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, बाजार में अब सस्ता मिलेगा

14 सितंबर 2019

शेख हसीना
World

बॉर्डर पिलर से पाकिस्तान का नाम हटा रहा बांग्लादेश, पीएम हसीना के आदेश के पीछे ये है कारण

14 सितंबर 2019

350 universities not have NAAC accreditation
India News

350 विश्वविद्यालयों की मान्यता हो सकती है रद्द, यूजीसी ने दिया तीन साल का वक्त

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद की वित्त और विदेश मामलों की स्थायी समिति की कमान अब भाजपा को, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

14 सितंबर 2019

Ayodhya case: SC queries Muslim parties on status of birth place as party to dispute
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- जब आस्था है कि वहां जन्मस्थान है, तो स्वीकार करना होगा

14 सितंबर 2019

Chandrayaan-2: Hopes fading as window of opportunity to relink with lander closing in
India News

चंद्रयान-2: वक्त के साथ धूमिल हो रहीं उम्मीदें, विक्रम की जिंदगी बचाने को सिर्फ हफ्ते भर का समय

14 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

जानिए क्या रखा सरकार ने कश्मीरी सेब का मूल्य, तस्वीरें देख खाने से खुद को नहीं रोक सकेंगे आप

14 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

देश में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने की नहीं हुई कोई कोशिश: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी का डीके शिवकुमार को लेकर खुलासा, बताया- परिवार, सहयोगियों के पास हैं 317 बैंक खाते

एजेंसी का कहना है कि उनकी 22 साल की बेटी ऐश्वर्या के नाम पर 108 करोड़ रुपये का लेन-देन हुआ है। यह सभी प्रस्तुतीकरण विशेष जज अजय कुमार कुहार के सामने किए गए।

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रयान 2
India News

विक्रम लैंडर की खत्म हो रही बैटरी, इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों में चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर बढ़ी चिंता

14 सितंबर 2019

रामदास अठावले
India News

अठावले बोले- यदि पाक भारत के साथ बेहतर रिश्ते चाहता है तो उसे पीओके को लौटाना होगा

14 सितंबर 2019

उदयनराज भोसले को सदस्यता दिलाते अमित शाह
India News

छत्रपति शिवाजी के वंशज उदयनराजे भोसले भाजपा में हुए शामिल, अमित शाह ने दिलाई सदस्यता

14 सितंबर 2019

हिंदी
India News

हिंदी दिवस विशेष: यहां जानिए राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी के उन अक्षरों को जो खो गए

14 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा ने सेवा सप्ताह की शुरुआत कर दी है
India News

भाजपा ने की 'सेवा सप्ताह' की शुरुआत, अमित शाह ने एम्स में बच्चों को बांटे फल फिर की सफाई

14 सितंबर 2019

डिटेंशन सेंटर
India News

असम: एनआरसी से बाहर हुए लोगों को लिए 46 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहा सबसे बड़ा डिटेंशन सेंटर

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर-नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने पहली बार सांसद बनीं नुसरत जहां और प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को सौंपी ये अहम जिम्मेदारी

14 सितंबर 2019

Top News of 14 september
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 सितंबर 2019

रेडियो प्रोग्राम
India News

118 नए सामुदायिक रेडियो के लाइसेंस को हरी झंडी, 22 नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लिए

14 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

विक्रम लैंडर की खत्म हो रही बैटरी, इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों में चंद्रयान 2 को लेकर बढ़ी चिंता

चंद्रयान 2 के लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीद वक्त के साथ धूमिल होती जा रही है। विक्रम की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी इसरो के पास अब एक हफ्ते का ही वक्त रह गया है।

14 सितंबर 2019

हिंदी

हिंदी दिवस विशेष: यहां जानिए राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी के उन अक्षरों को जो खो गए

14 सितंबर 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान 1:40

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की गीदड़ भभकी, भारत की ईंट का जवाब पत्थर से देंगे

13 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:19

Bollywood Beats| मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

13 सितंबर 2019

सऊदी अरब 1:55

सऊदी अरब में बिना बुर्का पहने बाहर निकली महिलाएं, तस्वीरें वायरल

13 सितंबर 2019

Related

rajiv kumar
India News

आईपीएस राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तारी से रोक हटते ही समन, सीबीआई के सामने आज होगी पेशी

14 सितंबर 2019

onion
India News

प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतें थामने को सरकार ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, बाजार में अब सस्ता मिलेगा

14 सितंबर 2019

Yugandhar
India News

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीईओ सत्य नडेला के पिता युगंधर का निधन

14 सितंबर 2019

MP Highcourt
India News

देश के 25 हाईकोर्ट में जजों के 414 पद खाली, 43 लाख से अधिक लंबित मामलों पर असर

14 सितंबर 2019

350 universities not have NAAC accreditation
India News

350 विश्वविद्यालयों की मान्यता हो सकती है रद्द, यूजीसी ने दिया तीन साल का वक्त

14 सितंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद की वित्त और विदेश मामलों की स्थायी समिति की कमान अब भाजपा को, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

14 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited