वीर सावरकर ट्वीट मामले में बढ़ीं राहुल गांधी की मुश्किलें, मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने दिया जांच का आदेश

वीर सावरकर ट्वीट मामले में बढ़ीं राहुल गांधी की मुश्किलें, मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने दिया जांच का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 06:41 PM IST
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
वीर सावरकर को लेकर 2016 में किए गए कथित आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की मुश्किलें बढ़ने वाली हैं। मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने मुंबई पुलिस को राहुल के खिलाफ जांच करने का आदेश दिया है। मामले में मुंबई की भोईवाडा कोर्ट में राहुल गांधी के गैरहाजिर रहने के बाद कोर्ट ने ये आदेश दिया है।
वीर सावरकर के परिजन रणजीत सावरकर ने कहा कि सावरकर स्मारक ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ मुंबई के भोईवाड़ा कोर्ट में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। हमें कल जानकारी मिली कि अदालत ने पुलिस से इस पर जांच शुरू करने को कहा है। 
 


राहुल गांधी ने 2016 में वीर सावरकर को लेकर आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट किया था। जिसके बाद संस्थान ने मुंबई पुलिस में शिवाजी पार्क पुलिस स्टेशन में राहुल के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। 

बाद में संस्थान ने वीर सावरकर को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगाते हुए राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ आईपीसी 499 और 500 के तहत अदालत में याचिका दायर की थी। गौरतलब है कि आरएसएस के खिलाफ बयानबाजी के मामले में राहुल गांधी जमानत पर हैं। 
rahul gandhi veer savarkar ranjeet savarkar
