मुंबई: न्यू ईयर पर न हो कमला मिल आग जैसा हादसा, सरकार ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 04:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Flying lanterns ban by police in the city ahead of new year 2018 celebration
मुंबई के कमला मिल आग हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने न्यू ईयर पार्टी के दौरान लोगों की सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम कर लिए हैं। मुंबई पुलिस ने 22 जनवरी 2018 तक के लिए फ्लाइंग लालटेन पर बैन लगा दिया है। 
फ्लाइंग लालटेन का इस्तेमाल न्यू ईयर के दौरान बड़े स्तर पर देखने को मिलता है और यह आग लगने की वजहों का एक बड़ी कारण मानी जाती है। मुंबई पुलिस के मुताबिक, फ्लाइंग लालटेन से लोगों की जान को खतरा, सुरक्षा और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान हो सकता है ऐसे में इसे बैन करने का फैसला लिया गया है। 
 

यही नहीं महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए पब, रेस्तरां और होटलों में  पुलिस बल की अतिरिक्त तैनाती भी की जाएगी।

आपको बता दें कि देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड स्थित मोजोस ब्रिस्ट्रो पब में आग लग गई थी जिसमें कई परिवारों की खुशियां जलकर राख हो गईं थीं। इस हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई जिसमें 11 महिलाएं और तीन पुरुष शामिल हैं।
