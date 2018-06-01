शहर चुनें

मुंबई: सिंधिया हाउस में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की पांच गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 05:59 PM IST
Mumbai: fire broke out inside an office at Scindia House near IT office
मुंबई में सिंधिया हाउस बिल्डिंग में शुक्रवार को भीषण आग लग गई। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए मौके पर दमकल की पांच गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं। फिलहाल हादसे में किसी भी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।
 



बता दें कि सिंधिया हाउस (कर्मशियल) की बिल्डिंग में लगी यह आग तीसरे फ्लोर पर लगी है। बिल्डिंग में इनकम टैक्स विभाग का दफ्तर भी है।
