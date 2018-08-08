शहर चुनें

मुंबई के चेंबूर में भारत पेट्रोलियम प्लांट में बड़ा धमाका, मौके पर दमकल की 7 गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 03:34 PM IST
Mumbai Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mahul Chembur
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के चेंबूर में बुधवार को भारत पेट्रोलियम (बीपीसीएल) प्लांट में बड़ा धमाका हुआ है। धमाका इतना जोरदार था कि दो-तीन किलोमीटर दूर तक आवाज सुनाई दी। हालांकि हादसे में अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 
मौके पर दमकल की 7 गाड़ियों को भेजा गया है। इसके अलावा 2 फोम टेंडर और 2 जंबो टैंकर भी मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। साथ ही प्लांट के अंदर फंसे लोगों को भी बाहर निकाला जा रहा है। 
 

