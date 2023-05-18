Mumbai Airport: मस्कट से आ रहे भारतीय नागरिक के पास से 4.2 KG सोना जब्त, 2.28 करोड़ रुपये आंकी गई कीमत

मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के सीमा शुल्क विभाग ने 18 मई को मस्कट से आने वाले एक भारतीय नागरिक से 2.28 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य का 4.2 किलोग्राम से अधिक सोना जब्त किया। सोने को यात्री द्वारा पहनी जाने वाली जींस, अंडरगारमेंट और घुटने की टोपी के अंदर सावधानी से सिले हुए पॉकेट में छुपाया गया था। मुंबई कस्टम्स ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।

#WATCH | Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg Gold dust valued at Rs.2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. GoId dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger