Mumbai Airport: सैंडल में छिपाकर कोकीन ले जाने वाली महिला यात्री गिरफ्तार, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजी गई आरोपी

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम विभाग ने 490 ग्राम कोकीन छिपाकर ले जाने वाली एक महिला को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। महिला के पास से बरामद कोकीन की कीमत 4.9 करोड़ रुपये थी। अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोकीन को चप्पल में छिपाकर रखा गया था। गिरफ्तार महिला को अदालत में पेश किया गया जिसके बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on September 29 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax arrested & remanded to judicial custody: Customs pic.twitter.com/SfgX0Uvx25